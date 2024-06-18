Chemomab Therapeutics Announces New Publications Reinforcing the Clinical Potential of Its CCL24-Neutralizing Antibody CM-101 in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

—Proteomic Analysis of Patient Samples Further Confirms that CCL24 is Associated with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Severity and Progression, Highlighting the Potential of Chemomab’s CCL24-Neutralizing Antibody CM-101 as a Promising Therapy for PSC—



—CM-101 Phase 2 PSC Trial Topline Data Readout Expected Midyear 2024—

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced a new scientific publication that further confirms the important role of the soluble protein CCL24 in the pathologies underlying the rare fibrotic liver disease primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The new study reinforces the extensive evidence showing the potential of Chemomab’s CCL24-neutralizing antibody, CM-101, to interrupt the biological processes driving PSC disease progression and severity. The study, “Machine Learning Identifies Key Proteins in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Progression and Links High CCL24 to Cirrhosis”1 has been published in the current online version of the peer-reviewed International Journal of Molecular Science.

The study applied machine learning to proteomic profiles of PSC patient sera to assess the involvement of CCL24 and to identify markers of disease presence, severity and cirrhosis. The pathway analysis underscored the importance of both fibrosis-related pathways and pathways associated with immune response and inflammation in PSC. Notably, the analysis showed that enrichment for PSC-related biological pathways was associated with high levels of CCL24 and that patients with cirrhosis had higher levels of CCL24, providing further evidence for the role of CCL24 in disease progression and severity. The authors also noted that the biomarkers identified in this study have significant translational importance, offering potential advancements in the monitoring of disease progression in clinical settings.

“These proteomic analyses add to the large body of data showing that CCL24 is a major driver of PSC disease progression and severity. They also confirm the importance of both fibrotic and inflammation/immune-related pathways in PSC, highlighting the relevance of the dual anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory activity of CM-101,” said Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab. “We look forward to our CM-101 PSC Phase 2 topline data readout in the coming weeks, which has the potential to provide the first significant clinical proof-of-concept of CM-101’s therapeutic activity in this lethal disease with no FDA approved therapies.”

A second study published in the online edition of the journal Drug Safety, Targeting CCL24 in Inflammatory and Fibrotic Diseases: Rationale and Results from Three CM-101 Phase 1 Studies,2 summarized the findings of three Phase 1 studies3 of CM-101. It concluded that CM-101 successfully neutralizes CCL24, a key factor linked to inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Phase 1a studies of intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) administration of CM-101 in healthy participants demonstrated rare and mild adverse events. In Phase 1b studies in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), both IV and SC administered CM-101 exhibited good tolerability, with a notable reduction in serum levels of inflammatory, fibrotic and collagen turnover biomarkers, suggesting its therapeutic potential in addressing inflammatory and fibrotic conditions.

About Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

PSC is a rare, progressive liver disease characterized by inflammation and fibrosis (scarring) of the bile ducts that can lead to cirrhosis of the liver, liver failure and death. PSC also increases the risk of various cancers, which account for about half of PSC-related mortality. PSC affects an estimated 30,000 patients in the U.S. and about 80,000 worldwide. The underlying cause of PSC is unknown, but about 75% of patients also have inflammatory bowel disease. Liver transplantation is common in advanced cases, but even then, PSC re-occurs in about 20% of transplanted patients. With no approved therapies, there is a high unmet need for new drugs to address the symptoms of PSC and slow or stop the progression of this devastating illness.

1 Snir, T.; Greenman, R.; Aricha, R.; Frankel, M.; Lawler, J.; Saffioti, F.; Pinzani, M.; Thorburn, D.; Mor, A.; Vaknin, I. Machine Learning Identifies Key Proteins in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Progression and Links High CCL24 to Cirrhosis. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2024, 25, 6042. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms25116042

2 Mor, A., Friedman, S., Hashmueli, S. et al. Targeting CCL24 in Inflammatory and Fibrotic Diseases: Rationale and Results from Three CM-101 Phase 1 Studies. Drug Saf (2024). https://doi.org/10.1007/s40264-024-01436-2

3 Clinical trial retrospective registration NCT06025851, NCT06037577, and NCT06044467. Date of registration: September 2023

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from three clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis has completed patient enrollment, with topline data expected midyear 2024. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

