Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 Featuring AeroVironment, ChargePoint, ClipperCreek, Enel X, EV Meter, EVBox, Greenlots, Innogy, IONITY, & Power Hero

The global market for Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging is estimated at US$218.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$718 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Level 1 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging segment, which is expected to reach US$166.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.2%. The Level 2 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging segment is also set to grow at 19.7% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $68.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.4% CAGR to reach $127.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $218.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $718 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

AeroVironment, Inc.

ChargePoint, Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Enel X

EV Meter

EVBox

Greenlots

Innogy

IONITY

Power Hero

