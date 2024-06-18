$150M Boost for Huntress Powers New Products in Escalating Fight to Secure Backbone of Global Economy

COLUMBIA, Md., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the pioneering force in cybersecurity for small businesses to small enterprises and the Service Providers that support them, announced a significant milestone with the closure of a $150 million Series D funding round led by Kleiner Perkins , Meritech Capital , and existing investor Sapphire Ventures . This latest infusion of capital will power cutting-edge endpoint, identity, cloud, and SaaS security research alongside strategic acquisitions—reinforcing Huntress’ commitment to fortify the critical businesses that comprise the backbone of the global economy.

Strengthening Cybersecurity



In addition to building and acquiring disruptive new products, Huntress is relentlessly evolving its highly-demanded Huntress Managed Security Platform with fully autonomous capabilities while racing to fuel its go-to-market engine to reach this underserved and under-protected market before cybercriminals do. This substantial investment will further strengthen Huntress’ mission to protect the most vulnerable companies that make up 99% of all businesses and minimize any downtime malicious hackers attempt to inflict on their victims.



Democratizing Access to Critical Security Tools

“Everyone deserves the ability to protect themselves and their employees’ livelihoods. This is the ‘why’ that supercharges my team to work around the clock and democratize access to the tools and talent typically built for the enterprise. I’m pumped to double-down with Sapphire and add two high-caliber firms, Kleiner Perkins and Meritech Capital, to the fight, as this capital will directly help us continue wrecking hackers and elevating the world’s critical businesses and their managed service provider allies,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO and Co-Founder of Huntress.

Impressive Growth Trajectory

The new investment follows years of meteoric growth as Huntress continues its over 70% year-over-year revenue growth for the past two years. Additionally, the demand for Huntress products is evident in customer validation, being voted the industry leader in endpoint detection and response for the 8th consecutive season and the industry leader in managed detection and response by customers in G2 rankings earlier this year. This customer fanbase puts Huntress at the doorstep of becoming a centaur in cybersecurity as they approach $100M ARR and nearly 3.5 million endpoints and identities protected.



Empowering Businesses with Comprehensive Security

The Huntress Managed Security Platform empowers businesses by combining a purpose-built platform comprised of Endpoint Detection and Response , Identity Threat Detection and Response , Security Awareness Training , and a much-anticipated SIEM, with a world-class, expert Security Operations Center (SOC) that offers around-the-clock coverage with human expertise that software-only solutions can’t match.



Supporting Quotes

Casber Wang, Sapphire Ventures: “Huntress has emerged as a clear outlier in a world where SMBs, the foundation of our global economy, have been chronically underserved. Since leading the company's Series C, we've witnessed first-hand the relentless dedication Huntress brings to elevating the security of SMBs through its platform and people. Their customers are also their biggest fans — just one of several reasons why we're thrilled to deepen our commitment with Kyle and the Huntress team on this next phase of growth."

Everett Randle, Kleiner Perkins: "From our very first meeting, it was clear that Kyle and the Huntress team had a profound understanding of and empathy for their customers and partners. Combined with their passion for building remarkable products, the team has created a rapidly growing cybersecurity platform supported by a large & fiercely loyal community. We’re thrilled to support the team as they accelerate their ability to innovate & ship products that serve this historically neglected market."

Alex Kurland, Meritech Capital: “Since its inception, Huntress has been steadfast in its mission to elevate and empower businesses, and their mission has proven successful. We are impressed with the company’s growth and are excited to support this amazing team as they continue to reach more MSPs and businesses globally and enter new mid-market industries.”

Additional Resources:

Read the Huntress blog from CEO Kyle Hanslovan

from CEO Kyle Hanslovan More info on our commitment to fortify businesses

About Huntress

Huntress protects and empowers businesses by delivering technology managed by world-class experts at the lowest total cost of ownership at any scale. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Security Platform with a human-led 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the top-rated technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help companies overcome cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Press Contact:

Valerie Baccei

press@huntresslabs.com

+1 (650) 400-7833



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/becf8665-1c3e-4c90-af53-ea874f091230