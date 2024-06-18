First Onsite expands in Virginia with new branch in Roanoke

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises announced it has expanded operations and opened a new branch in Roanoke, Virginia to serve the city and the surrounding area. This is the company’s second new branch in Virginia following last week’s announcement of its new branch in Richmond.



The Roanoke branch offers businesses First Onsite’s core commercial restoration services such as water, fire, storm, and mold mitigation and remediation, with a focus on the healthcare industry. The addition of this branch was born from the identified need to expand the healthcare offerings in both the Roanoke and Lynchburg geographical areas in the Mid-Atlantic region. Gary Strickland will lead the new branch as its General Manager.

“This new branch was born based on a solid relationship with a longstanding client who wanted to work with First Onsite in the growing healthcare sector, encompassing the Mid-Atlantic region. With the addition of this new location, we are able to provide an exceptional customer experience to current and potential clients,” said Vince Catania, First Onsite Mid-Atlantic Regional Vice President.

The location will also serve as a base for operations when area wide events such as hurricanes, fires, and floods affect the area. First Onsite’s directive is to help communities Restore, Rebuild, and Rise when they are hit by a natural disaster or other catastrophic event.

About First Onsite

First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite operates from more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV). For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on X and LinkedIn.

