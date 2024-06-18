Codere Online and Blip redefine online gaming in Mexico with innovative partnership





Mexico City, Mexico, June 18, 2024 – (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Codere Online (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW, the “Company”), a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, is pleased to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Blip, an AI-first conversational platform, to introduce an unparalleled gaming experience to its Mexican customers. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone both in the global online gaming sector as well as in Mexico.

As the largest market by revenue for Codere Online, Mexico has been a focal point of growth and investment over the past several years. With a clear commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for its customers, Codere Online has consistently strived to introduce innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of its customers.

The latest venture with Blip underscores Codere Online's dedication to pioneering advancements within the industry. The introduction of a conversational chatbot based on a leading communications platform, developed by Blip, will offer players new features and functionalities that will take their gaming experience to new heights.

This chatbot will enable Codere Online to launch exciting promotions and seamlessly service customers through an AI-powered, fully automated conversational chatbot integrated into one of the most widely used communications platforms. This cutting-edge technology, developed by Blip, will revolutionize the way players engage with Codere Online's gaming platform, ensuring swift and personalized interactions.





Commenting on this transformative collaboration, Debbie Guivisdalsky, Codere Online's Chief Operating Officer, stated: "we are thrilled to join forces with Blip to introduce this chatbot to the Mexican market. This strategic alliance exemplifies our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction and will be a great tool to connect with our customers in an efficient way.

Mrs. Guivisdalsky further added: “the introduction of this state of the art chatbot represents another milestone in our path to delivering exceptional experiences to our players. Through this collaboration, we expect to provide superior experiences for our customers in Mexico while improving our ability to deploy highly targeted promotional campaigns".

Jaime Navarro, Executive Director for EMEA & Latin America at Blip, asserted “Codere Online and Blip share a strong entrepreneurial spirit and are all about innovation and business transformation, which is why we could not think of a better fit. We are excited to work together to bring forward a cutting-edge conversational experience to the online gaming community in Mexico”.

About Codere Online

Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina). Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence in Spain and throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.

About Blip

Blip is an AI-first platform that offers the best conversational intelligence solutions to help businesses connect with their customers through digital channels and leading messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Messenger, RCS, Apple and Telegram.

Blip is present in more than 32 countries and has offices in Belo Horizonte and São Paulo in Brazil, Mexico City in Mexico, and Madrid in Spain. The brand has helped around 4,000 companies such as Dell, GM, Coca-Cola, Stellantis, Claro, and others to sell, engage and relate to consumers on digital channels.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

Contacts:

Investors and Media

Guillermo Lancha

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Guillermo.Lancha@codere.com

(+34)-628-928-152