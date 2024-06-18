Frontline Education Launches Absence Community to Support K-12 Schools for Back-to-School Success

Malvern, Pa., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the launch of the Absence Community. This new community was developed to enhance the experience for users of Frontline's Absence Management solution, part of the company’s comprehensive, award-winning Human Capital Management (HCM) suite.

The Absence Community marks Frontline's eighth community, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience. Each community is made up of clients who use Frontline's solutions, creating a collaborative environment where K-12 school leaders can connect, share insights, and collaborate on effective strategies that extend beyond the technology itself. The Absence Community will feature experts who have used Frontline’s solution for over a decade, sharing proven practices from every region and state. Since the launch of Frontline’s community program in 2022, thousands of K-12 school leaders have found immediate value, benefiting from peer support, knowledge sharing, and leveraging technology to improve district operations.

“We are excited to announce Frontline’s latest community investment that provides customers a dedicated space to connect and share best practices and learnings in a peer-to-peer environment,” said Curtis Hampshire, Chief Customer Operations Officer at Frontline Education. "As the convener of these communities, Frontline is dedicated to delivering exceptional client experiences and empowering our clients to support each other. These collaborative forums bring immediate value and will drive collective success to ensure a smooth start to the school year and beyond."

The Absence Community will provide over 7,000 districts who use Frontline’s solution with opportunities to collaborate on topics such as absence and substitute management, time tracking, reporting needs, back-to-school planning and compliance. This initiative will offer a platform for districts to engage with peers, share insights and discuss best practices tailored to their unique challenges.

One satisfied district client, Genevieve Lynch, Assistant Director of Talent Information Systems at Austin Independent School District, shared her thoughts on the value of the community: “Connecting and exchanging ideas with other districts through Frontline's Community has been extremely helpful. We look forward to ongoing discussions to enhance our practices.”

Marta Fiorello, Director of Talent Information Systems at Austin ISD Talent Strategy, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The Frontline Community has been incredibly welcoming and helpful in sharing their expertise and processes with our district. It emphasizes the value of leveraging best practices while enhancing our experience with the systems we utilize.”

In addition to the community launch, Frontline has hosted more than 60 virtual collaboration events specific to its HCM portfolio in the first half of the year, engaging over 2,000 customers from nearly a thousand unique organizations. For the second half of the year, 24 HCM-specific events are already planned, with more being designed and added weekly. Frontline has also conducted three Frontline Gather Summits, where customers come together to collaborate and share insights, this year in California, Connecticut and Ohio, and plans to host at least 10 more in additional regions by year’s end. "These efforts are part of our broader strategy to always reinforce the customer experience and ensure that clients have the resources and support they need to thrive," added Hampshire.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.