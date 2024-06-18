AvePoint Named to Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in robust data management and data governance, today announced it has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list in the software industry. Honorees represent a group of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company cultures, selected from thousands of applicants, and AvePoint’s achievement reflects its ongoing investment in its people, a critical component to innovation and growth.



“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

Participating companies were evaluated based on a survey of team members, conducted by Quantum Workplace, and an assessment of benefits. The survey, which included topics like management effectiveness, ability to foster growth and overall company culture, revealed AvePoint’s overall survey score was higher than the average of companies of similar size and industry, and regarding benefits, AvePoint scored ten percentage points higher than average.

Since 2001, AvePoint has grown from a company of 2 people working out of a public library to a 2,600-person global, publicly traded organization, but its entrepreneurial spirit remains. With a specific focus on enablement, internal mobility and rewards programs over the past year, AvePoint continues to empower individuals to succeed in a performance-based culture.

“The AvePoint DNA consists of agility, passion and teamwork and we know that innovation is only possible with the right people and environment to thrive,” said Stuart Robertson, Chief Operating and People Officer, AvePoint. “Our people know that AvePoint is a place where they can make a difference, where they are encouraged to stretch beyond their comfort zones and where we invest in growth and potential, not just track record.”

As a top workplace, AvePoint continues to provide best-in-class technology and experiences for its people—including making investments in AI to enhance operations and productivity—so that they can continue to deliver the same for customers, partners and investors. Today, AvePoint is evolving the Confidence Platform to help organizations integrate AI into their business framework as they prepare to use Copilot for Microsoft 365 and other AI tools. For more information on how AvePoint can help prepare, secure and optimize data for Copilot for Microsoft 365, please see this guide.

Recognition from Inc. adds to a growing list of accolades AvePoint has achieved related to its culture. Earlier this year AvePoint was recognized by BuiltIn as one of the best places to work in the United States for the third consecutive year in seven cities across the United States including in major tech hubs such as New York City, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

To learn more about AvePoint’s award winning culture and potential career growth opportunities please visit the careers page.

