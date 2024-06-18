ECD Auto Design Commemorates 60 Years of Mustang with Custom-Built One-of-One Legends





KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, a renowned name in bespoke automotive restoration and design, proudly begins production of its first custom Mustang. As the classic Ford Mustang celebrates its 60th anniversary, ECD Auto Design is reimagining the classic car experience with never-before-seen levels of craftsmanship and modern performance upgrades. Please CLICK HERE for photos and video.

For sixty years, the Ford Mustang has enchanted car enthusiasts with its power, style, and cultural allure, becoming synonymous with American performance and style. “ECD Auto Design aims to maintain and revitalize this legacy for a modern audience. This builds on that icon and hits home in the custom-built Mustang world, and we honor one of the most recognized car names in the automotive history," stated ECD CEO Scott Wallace.

Every custom Mustang built by ECD Auto Design will be a one-of-one masterpiece paying homage to the iconic design of the past with updated features to improve performance, safety, and comfort. Wallace continued, “We are committed to honoring the Mustang's infamous heritage while marrying it with the most advanced technology and design to ensure it remains thoroughly ECD craftsmanship from front to back, inside and out.”

ECD is focused on the client journey from design through to delivery. Perfected throughout over a decade, the process has become as important as the product itself. Clients participate through the entire process from the initial design consultation to frequent updates and factory visits. Ultimately this interactive approach has set ECD apart by providing extra satisfaction and a deeper bond between the client and their vehicle. Culminated into each of its vehicles, ECD provides second to none customer service delivered with a customer-first philosophy.

Additional Highlights of ECD Auto Design-Built Mustangs:

Exclusive Design: Every ECD vehicle is designed to order according to the individual requirements of each client, allowing for a unique and personalized driving experience.

Modern Performance: High-performance engine, driveline, and suspension options, coupled with top-of-the-line braking capabilities to provide a smooth, fast ride. ECD offers a full menu of powertrain options from gasoline to EV.

Handcrafted Interiors – Creating bespoke interiors from a large menu of options from seating to cluster types and customization down to the gauge tips.



To have custom 1960s Mustang builds come to market as the Mustang celebrates its 60th birthday, represents a big moment in automotive history for car enthusiasts and collectors. ECD's meticulous process combines the nostalgia of the Mustang's iconic past with forward-thinking technology providing one-of-one creations that play homage to an American classic.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-of-one that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

