Global Pet Care E-commerce Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Amazon, Chewy, PetSmart, Petco Health and Wellness, zooplus, SmartPak Equine, Walmart, BARK, Target Brands and Alibaba

The global pet care e-commerce market is expected to reach USD 149.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.64% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the improving e-commerce experience of users due to the technological advancements and increasing penetration of these platforms. The increasing reach of e-commerce platforms offers alternatives for customers to purchase pet care products, contributing to market growth.







The global pet care e-commerce industry is witnessing a surge in the number of collaborations and strategic partnerships, which include mergers, acquisitions, and investments, which is creating growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in January 2024, BARK, Inc. announced a retail agreement to sell its new treat offering in approximately 1,300 stores starting in spring 2024, adding to its existing commitments in nearly 2,500 doors nationwide. The partnership aimed to increase the visibility of BARK's consumables and support its strategic growth roadmap.



Several market participants are geographically expanding their existing businesses to gain a greater share of the market. For instance, in August 2023, Kanine announced its strategic partnership with India's highly popular e-commerce website, Myntra. This partnership aimed to expand its market geographically and would allow the company to sell its pet products. These steps serve as opportunities for the growing market.



The growing focus on multiprotein diets for pets is expected to drive pet care e-commerce industry's growth. For instance, in December 2020, ZIWI Pets launched multiprotein pet treats and introduced a new range of regionally themed cat & dog diet supplements, containing five different animal proteins. The brand's East Cape, Otago Valley, and Hauraki Plain formulae are part of its Provenance Series, which offers dried dry kibble and wet canned alternatives for cats & dogs. These product launches are anticipated to increase the demand for pet food & treats, propelling the market growth.



The growth of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of pet products. Online platforms such as Amazon, Pets at Home, and Zooplus offer a variety of pet care brands, contributing to the market's growth. In addition, the rise of subscription services such as BarkBox, Chewy, and Pawsome Box has made it easier for pet owners to purchase pet care products regularly. These services offer automatic delivery of items, including toys, treats, and grooming supplies, providing convenience and savings for customers.



Pet Care E-commerce Market Report Highlights

By product type, the food & treats segment held the largest revenue share of 38.76% in 2023. This can be attributed to the growing focus of pet owners on pet health. The growing concern about their pet's health is shifting the interest of pet owners toward healthy food alternatives with natural ingredients to provide healthy diets for their pets.

In 2023, the dogs segment accounted for the largest share of the market by pet type

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 40.21% in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the region's high pet ownership and access to e-commerce platforms. North America is one of the most pet-populated regions in the world, which increases the demand for pet care products.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing pet ownership rates, the increasing awareness of pet care, and the broader trend of pet humanization

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $90.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $149.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





