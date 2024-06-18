Santhera’s Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today’s Annual General Meeting

Pratteln, Switzerland, June 18, 2024 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that its shareholders approved all motions by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today in Pratteln, Switzerland, with a large majority. Participating shareholders represented a total of 4,535,785 shares or 35.9% of the Company’s share capital.

Approval of the 2023 Annual Report and discharge of corporate bodies

The shareholders approved the Annual Report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2023, as well as the appropriation of the annual result and its offset against free reserves. Furthermore, the shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management for the financial year 2023.

Approval of amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

In four separate votes, the shareholders approved various amendments to the Articles of Incorporation to bring them in line with the revised Swiss corporate law, which came into force on January 1, 2023. The revision of corporate law aimed, among other things, to improve corporate governance, to modernize corporate law and to integrate the rules on remuneration for listed companies in the statute.

Members of the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee re-elected

Shareholders re-elected Thomas Meier, PhD, Philipp Gutzwiller, Bradley C. Meyer and Otto Schwarz, PhD, to serve another one-year term on the Board of Directors. In addition, shareholders re-elected Thomas Meier, PhD, as Chairman of the Board of Directors. As members of the Compensation Committee, the shareholders confirmed Thomas Meier, PhD, and Bradley C. Meyer (Committee Chairman).

Compensation Report and remuneration for Board and Executive Management approved

In a consultative vote, the shareholders endorsed the Compensation Report 2023. In separate binding votes, Santhera’s shareholders agreed to the compensation for members of the Board of Directors (maximum total amount of fixed compensation covering the period from the 2024 AGM to the 2025 AGM) and for the members of the Executive Management (maximum total amount of fixed compensation for 2025, variable cash compensation for 2023 and variable compensation in the form of Share Appreciation Rights and Performance Share Units for 2024).

AGM documents

Details and accompanying explanations on all motions, which were all approved by the AGM, can be viewed in the “Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders”, available on Santhera’s website at https://www.santhera.com/share-bondholder-meetings. From the end of next week, the minutes of the 2024 AGM will also be available.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE® (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Santhera has out-licensed rights to AGAMREE for North America to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for China to Sperogenix Therapeutics. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

