IBN Re-Engaged as Official Marketing Sponsor for 10th Annual ROTH London Conference

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), a pioneering communications and digital engagement platform with a collective audience of millions across 65+ investor brands, proudly announces its re-engagement as an Official Marketing Sponsor for the 10th Annual ROTH London Conference. This event will take place from June 25-27, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.



Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), a privately owned investment banking firm known for its comprehensive suite of services including M&A, financing, restructuring, advisory, and corporate services, continues to drive success for growth companies and investors. The ROTH London Conference is renowned for bringing together experienced C-suite executives from innovative growth companies and qualified investors to explore potential collaborations.

As an Official Marketing Sponsor, IBN will utilize its extensive corporate communications capabilities to drive broader recognition of the conference among international audiences. This includes deploying state-of-the-art communications services to elevate the visibility of invited speakers, event sponsors, and the conference itself through IBN's syndication network of over 5,000 partners and portfolio of investor brands, reaching an audience of more than 2 million followers.

Jonathan Keim, Director of Investor Communications for IBN, commented, "For decades, ROTH has been a leader in transaction management, advisory services, and research throughout the small-cap space. Our team is excited to collaborate with them once again for the upcoming London-based event, and we look forward to leveraging our expansive media networks to strategically target millions of online investors."

The 10th Annual ROTH London Conference connects innovative growth companies with institutional investors, addressing the growing investment interest in sustainability and related sectors. The conference offers a high-quality educational experience on economic trends and financial strategies while fostering robust investor-management networks across various industries. It is an essential event series for staying abreast of critical developments and exploring new opportunities.

For additional information about the upcoming event and its participating companies, please visit: https://ibn.fm/RothLondon2024

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform that provides tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced 65+ investor brands to the public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands increase reach and help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN’s Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

