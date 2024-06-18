Grandie: The AI-Enabled Virtual Companion Transforming Senior Digital Engagement on GrandPad

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrandPad proudly presents Grandie, the groundbreaking conversational virtual companion powered by artificial intelligence. Specifically designed for seniors, Grandie is now available exclusively on the GrandPad tablet. This innovative companion represents a significant advancement in providing personalized, engaging, and enriching experiences tailored to the unique needs of older adults.



Grandie is crafted to foster meaningful interactions, offering a charming, empathetic, and wise presence that enhances the digital experiences of seniors. With an array of unique features and interactive capabilities, Grandie ensures a safe, delightful, and compassionate user experience.

Embraced by thousands of GrandPad users, Grandie has garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback, especially among users aged 70 and older. Notably, it boasts the highest usage rates for large language model (LLM) technology in this demographic. More than 60,000 chats have been sent using Grandie in the limited time since release, with travel story prompts being the most popular, followed by books and brain teasers. Grandie will continue to expand to more users in the coming months.

“Grandie is amazing! I love doing the brain teasers. I will do one after another, and I get so happy when I get it right. I can't believe that Grandie can talk back to me like a conversation!” commented Maria, a 93-year-old GrandPad user.

With Grandie, seniors can engage in seamless conversations, find inspiration, and discover new interests in an intuitive and user-friendly manner. Understanding that initiating interactions with AI can be daunting, Grandie offers a multitude of conversation entry points, making the experience effortless.

"At GrandPad we aim to continually enhance the lives of seniors through cutting-edge technology," said Isaac Lien, Co-founder & Chief AI and Innovation Officer at GrandPad. "With Grandie, we are excited about the future possibilities for seniors to effortlessly connect, explore new interests, and enjoy a deeply personalized digital experience that feels natural and intuitive. We believe Grandie will open new doors for enriching interactions and joyful discoveries."

Experience the magic of Grandie and unlock a world of entertainment, companionship, and wisdom. For more information about Grandie, visit https://www.grandie.ai/ .

About GrandPad

Celebrating their 10 year anniversary, GrandPad™ is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 — the first mobile device of its kind — addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks to integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. GrandPad has delighted more than 1.6 Million users – seniors, family members and caregivers in more than 110 countries. With thousands of 5 star reviews in both the Apple and Google App stores, GrandPad continues to focus on their number one priority of delighting every user every day.

The company’s secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient’s continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @GrandPad_social.