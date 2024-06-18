Global Sodium Lignosulphonate Market Size To Worth USD 571.5 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.43%

New York, United States , June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sodium Lignosulphonate Market Size is to Grow from USD 370.5 Million in 2023 to USD 571.5 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.43% during the projected period.





A water-reducing component that is frequently used in concrete mixtures is sodium lignosulphonate. This substance, which is categorized as lignin sulfonate, is a water-soluble polymer electrolyte with multiple uses that may dissolve biological slime and oxidize iron and phosphate scales. A defoaming agent used in the production of paper and adhesives for use in food contact is sodium lignosulfonate. It possesses preservation qualities and is used as a preservative in animal feed. Sodium lignosulfonate, the sodium salt of lignosulfonic acid, dissolves well in water. Certain chemical characteristics of this salt are helpful in a variety of industries, such as construction, oil and gas, and agriculture. Additionally, Sales of these products should increase due to the increasing use of sodium lignosulfonate as a low-cost plasticizer in concrete additives and pellet binders in animal feed. Additionally, the market is expected to grow as a result of the animal feed industry's growing need for sodium lignosulfonate, which is valued for its antibacterial and antioxidant properties. An anionic poly-electrolyte polymer having a water base is sodium lignosulfonate. While cellulose is usually extracted from wood in the pulp industry, sodium lignosulfonate is produced through sulphite pulping procedures. Many complex molecular nutrients that can be fully broken down and produce an appropriate organic combination use lignosulfonate. It aids in enhancing feed's digestive processes.

Global Sodium Lignosulphonate Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Dry Sodium Lignosulfonate, Liquid Sodium Lignosulfonate, and Others), By Application (Oil Well Additives, Concrete Additives, Animal Feed Binders, and Dust Control), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The dry sodium lignosulfonate segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global sodium lignosulphonate market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global sodium lignosulphonate market is divided into dry sodium lignosulfonate, liquid sodium lignosulfonate, and others. Among these, the dry sodium lignosulfonate segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global sodium lignosulphonate market during the projected timeframe. Its antibacterial and preservation properties make it suitable for use as an animal feed additive.

The concrete additives segment anticipated for the largest share of the global sodium lignosulphonate market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global sodium lignosulphonate market is divided into oil well additives, concrete additives, animal feed binders, and dust control. Among these, the concrete additives segment anticipated for the largest share of the global sodium lignosulphonate market during the projected timeframe. The poultry meat sector experiences rapid growth, fueled by increasing demand, especially in India and Islamic countries. The building industry uses a lot of lignosulfonate-based additives. In concrete, lignosulfonates function as a retarder and water reducer.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global sodium lignosulphonate market over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global sodium lignosulphonate market over the forecast period. In Europe, lignosulfonate is highly desirable after for a range of applications such as oil additives, dust control, and additive creation. Additionally, Europe is a major supplier of lignosulfonates. In terms of market share, Germany, France, and Italy dominate the European lignosulfonate industry.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global sodium lignosulphonate during the forecast period. This is due to China's extensive export and import of sodium lignosulfonate. In the next years, China, India, Thailand, and some other Southeast Asian nations are predicted to have strong demand for concrete admixtures, which will help the sodium lignosulfonate market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Sodium Lignosulphonate Market include Borregaard LignoTech, Tembec Inc., Sappi, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Domsjö Fabriker AB, Burgo Group S.p.A., Green Agrochem, Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd., Qingdao New World Material Co. Ltd., Flambeau River Papers, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Dallas Group of America, Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry, and Tianjin Yeats, others.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, to further enhance its sustainable food production capabilities, BASF provides certified compostable biopolymer ecovio for the creation of black twines used in commercial greenhouses to grow annual fruits and vegetables. Ecovio T 2206 holds EN13432 certification for industrial compostability.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Sodium Lignosulphonate Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Sodium Lignosulphonate Market, By Product

Dry Sodium Lignosulfonate

Liquid Sodium Lignosulfonate

Others

Global Sodium Lignosulphonate Market, By Application

Oil Well Additives

Concrete Additives

Animal Feed Binders

Dust Control

Global Sodium Lignosulphonate Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



