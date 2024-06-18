18 JUNE 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to declare a proposed final dividend of 1.2 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024. Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 23 August 2024 to shareholders on the register on 26 July 2024. The ex-dividend date is 25 July 2024.

The Company operates a dividend investment scheme, which enables shareholders to invest their dividends in new ordinary shares, free of dealing costs and with the benefit of the tax reliefs available on new VCT share subscriptions. Details on how to join the scheme are included within the dividend section of the Company’s website, which can be found here: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

