Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK General Election: Consumer insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on consumer attitudes towards the upcoming UK General Election, looking at which parties consumers intend to vote for, which supermarkets they tend to shop at, and how an upcoming General Election will impact consumer confidence and various sentiment indexes.
Scope
- Over a third of consumers intend to vote Labour in the upcoming General Election
- Waitrose is the only UK supermarket where Conservatives lead
Reasons to Buy
- Understand which parties consumers intend to vote for in the upcoming General Election.
- Find out which grocer consumers use to do the majority of their shopping, and which party they intend to vote for.
- Discover how various consumer sentiment indexes vary by which party consumers intend to vote for.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- General Election insights
- Future sentiment by voting intention
- Present sentiment by voting intention
- Methodology & contacts
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Aldi
- ASDA
- Co-op
- Iceland
- Lidl
- Marks & Spencer
- Morrisons
- Ocado
- Sainsbury's
- Tesco
- Waitrose
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj8pbr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.