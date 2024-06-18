SCATTERED Is A Poetry Exploration: A Young Woman’s Testament To The Beauty And Vibrancy Of A Complicated World

Charleston, SC, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Mariam Shams Tabrez and her unique poetic maximalism—a voice you’ll be glad you found after reading Scattered: A Series of Poems.

Coming of age in today’s world is a mess for many. The complex dynamics of relationships, self-care, roles in society, and more can muddy the waters of what you want versus what the world wants for you. In her new poetry collection, Mariam takes readers on a winding journey through her heart, mind, and soul with poems that encapsulate romance, heartbreak, self-discovery, feminism, and identity.

“The purpose of this book is to show poetry does not need to follow a certain structure; it is truly an eclectic genre,” said Mariam. “You never know where the next poem will take you.”

Bursting with passion and an unrelenting thirst to champion self expression, Scattered is a must-read poetry book anchored by the author’s experiences as an American woman of South Asian descent.

For a real, raw, and relatable poetic experience, pick up Scattered—and give voice to your heart.

Scattered: A Series of Poems is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scatteredaroundnyc/

About the Author:

Mariam Shams Tabrez is a lawyer by profession but a poet by passion. Born to parents who are both poets and physicians, Mariam was introduced to Urdu and Farsi poetry at a young age, setting the stage for a lifelong love of poetic forms. Mariam began writing in middle school as a way to process her emotional experiences, drawing inspiration from media, personal relationships, and the world around her. As the middle child of two sisters, Mariam believes in the importance of familial connections, finding one’s place, and recognizing the power of women to impact their communities.

Media Contact: Mariam Shams Tabrez and mariamsstabrez@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Mariam Shams Tabrez

Attachment