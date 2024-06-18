Americas Gambling & Betting Sponsorship Sector Report 2024, with Case Studies on UFC and DraftKings

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Gambling & Betting Americas 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the gambling and betting sector across the Americas region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



American Football dominates the spend in the gambling and betting sector across the Americas region. American Football's top deal in terms of annual value is the NFL's partnership with Caesars Entertainment, worth an estimated $40 million annually. Soccer dominated the volume of deals in the gambling and betting sector across the Americas region with 117 deals and ranks second in terms of annual value. Basketball ranks in the top 3 sports for both annual deal value and deal volume in the gambling and betting sector across the Americas region, with the sports top 4 deals in terms of annual value all being with the NBA.



The top deal in the gambling and betting sector across the Americas region is UFC's deal with DraftKings. UFC's partnership with DraftKings is worth a reported $350 million across 5 years. The NFL ranks second, third, and fourth in terms of largest annual deal values, with partnerships with FanDuel, DraftKings, and Caesars Entertainment, all are worth $40 million annually. Gambling and betting brands have focused their spend across the Americas region with teams and federations, making up almost 75% of the total spend in the sector.



American gambling and betting brands dominate the sports sponsorship spend across the Americas. Gambling and betting brands with headquarters in the Americas region acquired 383 deals, accumulating to over $1 billion in annual value. BetMGM are the most active gambling and betting brand in sports sponsorship across the Americas region with 33 deals; The brands top deal is MGM Resorts partnership with MLB. The top 4 most active gambling and betting brands across the Americas region, Bet MGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars Entertainment are also the top 4 biggest spenders.

This report looks to offer a detailed insight into the gambling and betting sector across the Americas region. It explores all the main brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Sector Sponsorship Deal Trends

