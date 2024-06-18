Cybersecurity in the Automotive Industry: Shielding the Future of Mobility

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity in Automotive 2024 - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explains the Cybersecurity landscape across the automotive sector. It includes case studies, alternative datasets, value chains, sector scorecards, and an impact assessment. This report is useful to those wishing to understand how cybersecurity can be used across enterprise and consumer uses.



We are entering the Code War era, where every digital device, no matter how small, can be weaponized through its unique code. Cybersecurity in vehicles has to be extensive, defending both the frontend and backend of vehicle systems and all the infrastructure upon which connected cars rely. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have to deal with human ingenuity that goes far beyond known threats.

The enormous cost of infrastructure and resources needed to engineer and test cybersecurity for vehicles puts many OEMs on the back foot. According to McKinsey, a car created in 2022 had roughly 150 electronic control units and 100 million lines of code, which supports features like Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, keyless systems, cruise control, and more. The importance of comprehensive cybersecurity in automotive cannot be overstated.



Report Scope

This report is a thematic analysis of the cybersecurity in the automotive sector: It covers OEMs and specialist vendors in automotive. It also covers cybersecurity as a whole, providing value chains and forecasts, as well as company details.

Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, The analyst's thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats

Key Report Benefits:

The thematic investment research product, supported by a thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world as well as institutional investors.

Corporations: helps CEOs in all industries understand the disruptive threats to their competitive landscape.

Investors: helps fund managers focus their time on the most interesting investment opportunities in global TMT.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Value Chain

Automotive Challenges

The Impact of Cybersecurity on Automotive

Case Studies

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Cybersecurity Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Companies

Leading cybersecurity adopters in automotive

Leading cybersecurity vendors

Specialist cybersecurity vendors in automotive

Sector Scorecard

Vehicle manufacturing sector scorecard

Company Coverage:

BYD

Tesla

GM

SAIC

Volkswagen

Geely

Hyundai

Kia

Toyota

BMW

Baidu

Mercedes-Benz

Digilens

Stellantis

Renault

Ford

Upstream Security

Panasonic

Cybellum

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eozqd1

