Greece Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Report 2024, Featuring Vodafone Greece, OTE (Cosmote), Wind Hellas, Nova (Forthnet) and Tellas

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Greece fast-tracks 5G following multi-spectrum auction
Greece's telecom market is susceptible to the country's volatile economy, and as a result revenue among the key operators has been variable. The incumbent telco OTE, supported by the organisational and financial clout of its parent Deutsche Telekom, reported a 16.6% fall in revenue for 2020, and the economic fallout of the pandemic continued to reduce revenue into 2021.
Broadband penetration in Greece is developing steadily despite the difficult economic conditions. The main operators are concentrating investment on fibre-based next generation networks, enabling them to reach the European broadband targets for 2025. Their work is also supported by government ultra-fast broadband projects, largely funded by the EC and aimed at delivering a service of at least 100Mb/s to underserved areas.
Greece's well-developed mobile market is dominated by the three MNOs Wind Hellas, Vodafone Greece, and Cosmote. Operators continue to invest in LTE infrastructure and technologies to provide networks capable of meeting customer demand for data services. After extensive trials of 5G, the MNOs were able to launch commercial services in early 2021 following the December 2020 auction of spectrum in a range of bands. The rapid rollout of 5G encouraged Cosmote to close down its 3G network (a process expected to be completed by the end of 2021) and refarm spectrum for LTE and 5G.
This report introduces the key aspects of the Greek fixed-line telecoms, wholesale and IT market, outlining the regulatory environment, assessing the major players and providing relevant operational data and financial statistics on both the operators and the market. The report also covers the fixed-line broadband segment, as also the mobile voice and data markets, covering regulatory and sector developments as well as reviews of the key players.
Key Developments:
- Regulator consults on renewing a provider of universal services;
- Cosmote selects Ericsson as its sole 5G RAN vendor, reaches 50% population coverage with 5G, plans to close down its 3G infrastructure by December 2021;
- Regulator completes multi-spectrum auction for 5G;
- Forthnet rebrands as Nova;
- EC approves 223 million for Greece's Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFBB) project;
- Vodafone planning to repurpose 3G network assets for LTE and 5G by 2022;
Companies Featured
- Vodafone Greece
- OTE (Cosmote)
- Wind Hellas
- Nova (Forthnet)
- Tellas
- On Telecoms
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional European Market Comparison
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Country overview
- COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
- Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Background
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Interconnection
- Access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier selection and carrier preselection
- Universal Service Obligation (USO)
- European Electronic Communications Code
- Mobile network developments
- Significant Market Power (SMP)
- Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Spectrum refarming
- 900MHz and 1800MHz licence renewal
- 1800MHz
- 800MHz and 2.6GHz spectrum auction
- 3.4GHz
- 5G spectrum auction - 2020
- Network sharing
- Mobile market
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- GSM
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile data
- Short Messaging Service (SMS)/Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Wind Hellas
- Vodafone Greece
- Cosmote
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Government support
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- VDSL
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
- Digital economy
- E-government
- Infrastructure
- Fixed network operators
- Overview
- OTE
- Wind Hellas
- Nova (Forthnet)
- Vodafone Greece
- Cyta Hellas
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- OTE
- NGA
- Alternative operators
- Satellite networks
- Submarine cables
- Smart infrastructure
- Appendix - Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hm3u7r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.