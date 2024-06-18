Greece Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Report 2024, Featuring Vodafone Greece, OTE (Cosmote), Wind Hellas, Nova (Forthnet) and Tellas

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Greece fast-tracks 5G following multi-spectrum auction



Greece's telecom market is susceptible to the country's volatile economy, and as a result revenue among the key operators has been variable. The incumbent telco OTE, supported by the organisational and financial clout of its parent Deutsche Telekom, reported a 16.6% fall in revenue for 2020, and the economic fallout of the pandemic continued to reduce revenue into 2021.



Broadband penetration in Greece is developing steadily despite the difficult economic conditions. The main operators are concentrating investment on fibre-based next generation networks, enabling them to reach the European broadband targets for 2025. Their work is also supported by government ultra-fast broadband projects, largely funded by the EC and aimed at delivering a service of at least 100Mb/s to underserved areas.



Greece's well-developed mobile market is dominated by the three MNOs Wind Hellas, Vodafone Greece, and Cosmote. Operators continue to invest in LTE infrastructure and technologies to provide networks capable of meeting customer demand for data services. After extensive trials of 5G, the MNOs were able to launch commercial services in early 2021 following the December 2020 auction of spectrum in a range of bands. The rapid rollout of 5G encouraged Cosmote to close down its 3G network (a process expected to be completed by the end of 2021) and refarm spectrum for LTE and 5G.



This report introduces the key aspects of the Greek fixed-line telecoms, wholesale and IT market, outlining the regulatory environment, assessing the major players and providing relevant operational data and financial statistics on both the operators and the market. The report also covers the fixed-line broadband segment, as also the mobile voice and data markets, covering regulatory and sector developments as well as reviews of the key players.



Key Developments:

Regulator consults on renewing a provider of universal services;

Cosmote selects Ericsson as its sole 5G RAN vendor, reaches 50% population coverage with 5G, plans to close down its 3G infrastructure by December 2021;

Regulator completes multi-spectrum auction for 5G;

Forthnet rebrands as Nova;

EC approves 223 million for Greece's Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFBB) project;

Vodafone planning to repurpose 3G network assets for LTE and 5G by 2022;

Companies Featured

Vodafone Greece

OTE (Cosmote)

Wind Hellas

Nova (Forthnet)

Tellas

On Telecoms

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional European Market Comparison

Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Background

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Telecom sector liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnection

Access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier selection and carrier preselection

Universal Service Obligation (USO)

European Electronic Communications Code

Mobile network developments

Significant Market Power (SMP)

Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Spectrum refarming

900MHz and 1800MHz licence renewal

1800MHz

800MHz and 2.6GHz spectrum auction

3.4GHz

5G spectrum auction - 2020

Network sharing

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

GSM

Other infrastructure developments

Mobile data

Short Messaging Service (SMS)/Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Wind Hellas

Vodafone Greece

Cosmote

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Government support

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

VDSL

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

Digital economy

E-government

Infrastructure

Fixed network operators

Overview

OTE

Wind Hellas

Nova (Forthnet)

Vodafone Greece

Cyta Hellas

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

OTE

NGA

Alternative operators

Satellite networks

Submarine cables

Smart infrastructure

Appendix - Historic data

