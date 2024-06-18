COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

OF JULY 23, 2024

CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on June 18, 2024 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, reminds that the Company’s shareholders are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday July 23, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. (Paris time), at the Company's registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines, Chemin des Franques, 38190 Bernin, France.

The preliminary meeting notice serving as convening notice as provided for in Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, including the agenda and the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders’ vote during this Annual General Meeting as well as the information on how to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, has been published in the French legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)) of June 10, 2024, bulletin n°70, ad 2402111.

The convening notice for this Annual General Meeting will be published in the French legal gazette “Les Affiches de Grenoble et du Dauphiné.fr” on July 3, 2024.

All the documents related to this Annual General Meeting are available on the Company’s website ( www.soitec.com ) , in the section Investors – Shareholders’ information - Annual General Meetings - 2024 - AGM 07.23.2024, in accordance with laws and regulations in force.

shareholders-gm@soitec.com

Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting 2024 on the Company's website, which may be updated to specify the definitive conditions of participation in the Annual General Meeting.

Agenda

First-quarter 2024-2025 revenue: July 23, 2024, after market close.

Annual General Meeting: July 23, 2024.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has for more than 30 years developed cutting-edge products that combine technological performance and energy efficiency. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions. The company occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three strategic markets: mobile communications, automotive and industry, and smart devices. Soitec draws on the talent and diversity of its 2,300 employees, of 50 different nationalities, across its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. More than 4,100 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/

investors@soitec.com







Isabelle Laurent

+33 6 42 37 54 17

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr







Fabrice Baron

+33 6 14 08 29 81

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment