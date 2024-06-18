Global Immunohistochemistry Market Size To Worth USD 4.84 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 6.41%

New York, United States , June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Immunohistochemistry Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.60 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.84 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.41% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4538

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is an antibody-based laboratory technique that detects specific antigens (markers) in tissue samples. Antibodies are frequently combined with enzymes or fluorescent dyes. When the antibodies bind to the antigen in the tissue sample, the enzyme or dye is activated, which allows the antigen to be viewed under a microscope. Immunohistochemistry is used to diagnose conditions such as malignancy. It might also be used to help distinguish between various types of cancer. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is a laboratory method that shows the presence and location of certain proteins or antigens in tissue slices. The immunohistochemistry method uses histological, immunological, and biochemical techniques to identify and visualize specific cellular components in tissue samples. The global immunohistochemistry market is expanding rapidly due to several factors. Firstly, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular ailments increases the requirement for precise diagnosis methods such as immunohistochemistry. Technological improvements, including automated systems and multiplex assays, have increased the efficiency and sensitivity of IHC, attracting healthcare practitioners and researchers. Furthermore, the aging population, increased healthcare expenditure, and government measures boosting research all contribute to market growth. However, the global immunohistochemistry market faces growth restraints due to high equipment and reagent costs, limited reimbursement policies, complex interpretation, and regulatory challenges. Competition from emerging diagnostic technologies like RNA sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing, and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), along with accessibility issues in developing regions, further limits market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Immunohistochemistry Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Antibodies, Reagents, Equipment, and Kits), By Application (Diagnostics, Research, Forensic, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Academic, Research Institutes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4538

The antibodies segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global immunohistochemistry market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global immunohistochemistry market is divided into antibodies, reagents, equipment, and kits. Among these, the antibodies segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global immunohistochemistry market during the projected timeframe. Antibodies have great specificity, allowing them to detect a wide range of antigens with high sensitivity. Their development has enabled the discovery of previously unknown biomarkers, allowing for fresh discoveries. The continued focus on developing novel monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies against emerging targets will improve diagnostics and research.

The diagnostics segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the global immunohistochemistry market through the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global immunohistochemistry market is categorized into diagnostics, research, forensics, and others. Among these, the diagnostics segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the global immunohistochemistry market through the forecast period. The increased frequency of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, necessitates the use of precise diagnostic methods like IHC for a variety of reasons. Technological developments in IHC improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, enabling growth.

The diagnostics laboratories segment is predicted to hold the highest market share during the projected period.

Based on the end-users, the global immunohistochemistry market is classified into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, academic, research institutes, and others. Among these, the diagnostics laboratories segment is predicted to hold the highest market share during the projected period. Laboratories have extensive staining platforms and boarded anatomical pathologists for expert sign-out. They execute large test volumes in an economical manner by automating and enhancing efficiency. In addition to local hospital capabilities, reference labs offer specialist multiplex testing.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4538

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global immunohistochemistry market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global immunohistochemistry market over the forecast period. North America's dominant position in the worldwide immunohistochemistry market is primarily driven by the presence of premier life sciences firms and research institutes in the United States and Canada. Several biopharmaceutical businesses have their headquarters in the region and invest heavily in R&D for drug development and diagnostic solutions.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global immunohistochemistry market during the projected timeframe. Several key driving factors that contribute to the region's immunohistochemistry market growth include rising chronic disease prevalence, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, technological advancements, high disposable income, rising demand for quality medical care, government investment in research, growing awareness of early detection, supportive government initiatives, and an aging population.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the global immunohistochemistry market include F. Hoffmann-LA-Roche AG, Bio care Medical LLC, Merck KGAA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eagle Bioscience Inc, Bio-Genex Laboratories, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio SB Inc., Histo-Line Laboratories, Diagnostic Biosystems Inc., Miltenyi Biotech, Enzo Biochem Inc., and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4538

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Aptamer Group introduced Optimer-Fc, a novel reagent solution for automated immunohistochemistry operations. The company anticipates that this introduction will open up new opportunities for emerging biomarkers in diagnostics and research.

In January 2023, Akoya Bioscience Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc. partnered to develop a multiplex immunohistochemistry diagnostic tool to help with tissue analysis and to help tissue analysis and commercializing assay techniques for clinical research.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global immunohistochemistry market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Product

Antibodies

Reagents

Equipment

Kits

Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Application

Diagnostics

Research

Forensic

Others

Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Academic

Research Institutes

Others

Global Immunohistochemistry Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Mineral Supplements Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Formulation (Powder, Capsule & Tablets, Liquid, and Others), By Product (Calcium, and Magnesium), By End-use (Men, Women, and Children), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Nasal Spray Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Corticosteroids, salt water solutions, Topical Decongestants, Antihistamine, and Others), By Application (Nasal Allergies, Cold Asthma, and Others), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Insulin Glargine Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lantus, Basaglar, Toujeo, Soliqua, Rezvoglar, and Others), By Diabetes Type (Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Bipolar Disorder Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Bipolar I Disorder, Bipolar II Disorder, Cyclothymic Disorder, Others), By Drug Class (Mood Stabilizers, Anticonvulsants, Antipsychotic Drugs, Antidepressant Drugs), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter