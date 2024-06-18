Wesdome Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces the results of its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today. A replay of the Meeting is available on the Company’s website.



A total of 98,978,379 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 66.19% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

(a) Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

(b) Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and

(c) Approval of an advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024.

Election of Directors

The following seven individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee Votes

For %

For Votes

Withheld / Abstain %

Withheld / Abstain Anthea Bath 83,042,479 97.86% 1,816,077 2.14% Louise Grondin 73,238,523 86.31% 11,620,033 13.69% Charles Main 74,875,627 88.24% 9,982,929 11.76% Jacqueline Ricci 73,777,476 86.94% 11,081,080 13.06% Brian Skanderbeg 73,621,200 86.76% 11,237,356 13.24% Edie Thome 69,517,502 81.92% 15,341,054 18.08% Bill Washington 76,977,795 90.71% 7,880,761 9.29%



Following the Meeting, the Board appointed Bill Washington as Interim Chair while it continues its search through an independent recruitment firm for a permanent Chair as part of its board refresh.

Appointment of Auditor

Based on proxies received and votes cast by show of hands during the Meeting, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration:

Votes

For

%

For Votes

Withheld / Abstain

%

Withheld / Abstain Appointment of Auditor 95,092,237 96.07% 3,886,142 3.93%



Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Based on proxies received and votes cast by ballot during the Meeting, the advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 was approved as follows:

Votes

For

%

For Votes

Against

%

Against Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 81,369,417 95.89% 3,489,139 4.11%



The Report of Voting Results has been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer.

For further information, please contact:

Raj Gill, SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Trish Moran, VP, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (416) 360-3743

E-Mail: invest@wesdome.com

