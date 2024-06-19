Vehicle Armour Materials Market Report 2024-2034: Qualitative Analyses, Cost Structure, Impact of Rising Vehicle Armour Materials Prices and Recent Developments

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Armour Materials Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rise in global defence budgets is a significant driver for the vehicle armour materials market. Many nations are increasing their military spending to modernise their armed forces and enhance their defence capabilities. This is particularly evident in countries like the United States, China, and India, which are allocating substantial portions of their budgets to defence. As a result, there is a growing demand for advanced vehicle armour materials that can provide enhanced protection for military vehicles against modern threats. For example, the U.S. Department of Defense has been investing heavily in upgrading its fleet of armoured vehicles with advanced materials such as composite armour and reactive armour to improve survivability on the battlefield. This trend is likely to continue as geopolitical tensions and security threats persist, driving further growth in the vehicle armour materials market.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors Geopolitical Tension Between Countries Driving the Market Growth Technological Advancements Driving the Market Growth Development in Defence and Military Sectors Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors High Cost of Lightweight Armour Materials Hinder the Market Growth Regulatory Hurdles Impact Market Growth Limited Market Demand in Non-Conflict Regions Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for the Market Investment from Public and Private Sectors Opportunities for the Market Growth Expansion of Market in New Geographical Area Opportunities for the Market Players



Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Armour Type Passive Armour Active Armour Reactive Armour

Market Segment by End-User Military and Defence Law Enforcement Commercial Security Other End-Users

Market Segment by Vehicle Type Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) Light Utility Vehicles (LUVs) Military Trucks and Transport Vehicles

Market Segment by Type Steel Composite Materials Ceramic Materials Aramid Fibre Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Other Types



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Russia United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Vehicle Armour Materials Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading Companies Profiled in the Report

AGY Holding Corp.

Alcoa Corporation

Armourworks Enterprises, LLC

ATI Inc.

Cerco Corporation

CoorsTek, Inc.

CPS Technologies Corp

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

JPS Composite Materials

Leeco Steel

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

PPG Industries, Inc.

SSAB AB

Teijin Limited

Other Companies Featured

Alcoa

Alumina Limited

Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL)

Arquus

ATI Inc.

Aurum Glass

Aurum Security

Avibras

Avon Protection

BAE Systems

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

CoorsTek, Inc.

CPS Technologies Corporation

Cummins

DuPont (NYSE: DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

EDGE Group

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Gestamp

Hanwha

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyundai Rotem

IVECO

Iveco

John Cockerill

JSC Kalashnikov Concern

KIRCHHOFF Automotive

KNDS

KNDS (KMW + Nexter Defense Systems)

Leeco Steel

Leonardo

Mahindra Defence Systems

Mista

NIMR

Norinco

Oshkosh Defence

Otokar

Paramount Group

Patria

Point Blank Enterprises (PBE)

PPG Industries, Inc.

PT Pindad

Rheinmetall

Rosgvardiya

Rosomak

Scania

Shaanxi Baoji Special Vehicles Manufacturing

Titan Steel

Triton Systems, Inc.

