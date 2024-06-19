Green Thumb Grows its Retail Footprint in Florida with the Opening of RISE Dispensary New Port Richey, its 17th Retail Location in the Sunshine State, on June 21

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary New Port Richey, the Company’s 17th retail location in Florida and 94th nationwide, will open on June 21. The dispensary, located at 6213 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL, 34653, will offer medical patients a diverse collection of cannabis products, including RYTHM premium flower and full spectrum vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, Dr. Solomon’s tinctures and &Shine flower, pre-rolls, vapes and chews. RISE New Port Richey will host a grand opening event on July 26, where profits from the day will be donated to the Warrior Wellness Program .

“We are thrilled to continue our Florida expansion through the opening of RISE New Port Richey. The team has an incredibly exciting opening event planned this Friday for new and existing patients in the area, where we will showcase and provide substantial discounts on our award-winning portfolio of brands that includes RYTHM and Dogwalkers,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “With this launch, we are also proud to partner with the Warrior Wellness Program and its mission to support the veteran and military community.”

RISE New Port Richey will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, July 26. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. ET with representatives from the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce. Attendees can enjoy treats from the local Glazed and Confused food truck, including free mini donuts for the first 100 customers, as well as free swag and special promotions. Profits from the grand opening celebration will be donated to the Warrior Wellness Program, a nonprofit organization that provides an opportunity for healing for those affected by the traumas of war. Through effective alternative therapies and community engagement, Warrior Wellness Program works toward a goal of promoting a healthy, connected and resilient veteran and military population.

“We are appreciative of RISE New Port Richey’s support in furthering our mission to reach those impacted by the trauma of war,” said Chris Sowell, Warrior Wellness Program Director of Operations. “We value RISE’s continued dedication to the local veteran community and look forward to working together to make a lasting impact.”

RISE Dispensary New Port Richey, conveniently located next to the Elfers Square Center, will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. RISE New Port Richey will offer delivery and roll-through service, which allows patients to place their order from home, then pick up their purchase at our drive-thru window.

RISE Dispensary New Port Richey is the third RISE Dispensary to open in Florida this year, following the opening of RISE Dispensary Dunnellon and RISE Dispensary Wesley Chapel. Green Thumb joined the Florida community in 2018 and operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead where the Company cultivates and produces its branded products. Green Thumb’s cultivation and manufacturing practices reflect the highest quality standards to ensure all its products offer a true-to-plant, consistent experience. The Company’s retail brand, RISE Dispensaries, is committed to expanding access to well-being through cannabis and making a positive impact on the communities it serves. In addition to RISE New Port Richey, there are 16 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including locations in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Kendall, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Port Orange, Sun City Center, Tampa, Wesley Chapel and West Palm Beach. Delivery services are available to the areas surrounding RISE Dispensaries in Florida.

For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email RISEmed@gtigrows.com .

For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value – all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 94 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com .

