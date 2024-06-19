Tether Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Back-to-Back Industry Events in Partnership with StratCann

Toronto, ON, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tether, a leading name in the Canadian cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce its third-anniversary celebration, marking this milestone with its biggest sampling event to date, in collaboration with StratCann’s respected Growing Relationships thought-leader event series. Set for Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, in the epicentre of cannabis advocacy, Ottawa, ON, the events will connect Licensed Producers, cannabis brands, retail decision-makers, and Budtenders from across the province for a day’s worth of B2B networking and education.





Tether’s Ottawa Sampling Event will run from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Preston Event Centre. This extended 3-hour format is designed to accommodate over 35 brands and 400 attendees, anticipating more than 200 Budtenders and retailers eligible for educational product sampling. Earlier in the day, StratCann’s Growing Relationships event will take place from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, offering industry professionals the chance to engage in high-level conversations and build relevant business relationships. The dual events provide cannabis companies the opportunity to connect, promote, and educate and provide Budtenders and retailers with the necessary education and tools to succeed as frontlines of the cannabis industry.





“StratCann is thrilled to once again partner with Tether as we unite our unique industry events and help bring the community together in Ontario,” says David Brown, StratCann’s Co-founder. “What’s special is that these events are designed to benefit the entire industry and facilitate important discussions. We’re excited to create a full day for industry participants with a focus on the region’s independent cannabis brands and businesses.” Following the success of its sold-out 2023 Growing Relationships series, StratCann will bring Ontario opportunities for conversation, innovation, and collaboration with a tailored audience, including its roundtable discussion component focused on current industry issues affecting various stakeholders.





In just three years, Tether has partnered with over 80 brands across Canada and evolved into a vibrant community of over 5,000 Budtenders. Tether’s deep understanding of the cannabis community has allowed the organization to provide partnering brands with impactful opportunities to engage Budtenders in key markets with custom packages tailored to meet each business's unique needs. Through insights and influence, Tether fosters meaningful connections between brands and Budtenders through engagements such as sampling events, retail store visits, direct mail campaigns, virtual sessions, and custom B2B marketing solutions.





“Ottawa promises to be our most attended event to date, building on the success of eight previous sold-out Tether events across Canada. The collaboration between Tether and StratCann provides a unique opportunity for daytime networking with Licensed Producers, retail decision-makers, and ancillary services followed by Tether’s popular Budtender and retailer sampling and networking in the evening,” says Katie Pringle, CEO and Co-founder of Tether. “We are offering can’t-miss engagement for the cannabis industry.”





Tether’s Ottawa Sampling Event will include beloved cannabis brands like Back Forty, Bud Lafleur, DayDay CBG, Endgame, EVEN, Frank CBD, Frooty Hooty, Glacial Gold, Good Supply, HAZO, Kinloch Wellness, Lune Rise Farms, NightNight CBN, Red Market Brand, Stewart Farms, West Coast Gifts, Wyld, and XÃMAN, with product sampling reserved for Budtenders and retailers. To increase the presence and participation of Ontario-based Black, Indigenous, and people of colour-owned brands and Licensed Producers, Tether is proud to partner with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) for five sponsored equity grants. For details on eligibility criteria, please see the application form here.





Attendance at Tether’s Ottawa Sampling Event and StratCann’s Growing Relationships is strictly limited to those aged 19+. Please note that there will be on-site filming and photography during both events. Pre-registration is required and all sales are final.



For more information and to register for Tether’s Ottawa Sampling Event, visit here or www.tetherbuds.com/events. For more information and to register for StratCann’s Growing Relationships, visit here or stratcann.com/events.





About Tether

Tether is Canada's Budtender community, connecting cannabis brands with a network of over 5,000 Budtenders from across the country. By providing Budtenders with the necessary education and resources to succeed and providing brands with a cost-effective way to connect, promote and educate, Tether paves the way for a stronger community and a brighter future for the industry. To learn more, visit https://tetherbuds.com/.





About StratCann

Founded in 2020 by David Brown, StratCann delivers relevant news, industry insights, and unique events covering the dynamic landscape of the legal cannabis industry, from influential individuals to policies and regulations. StratCann’s dedicated platform caters to a diverse audience of industry leaders, license holders, producers, laboratories, retailers, policymakers, and esteemed professionals. For more information, visit https://stratcann.com/.

