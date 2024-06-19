Global Green Tires Industry Report 2024: A $152.7 Billion Market by 2029 - Innovations, Technological Advances, and Product Launches

June 19, 2024

The global market for green tires is expected to grow from $88.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $152.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.



This report analyzes the global green tires market by segmenting it based on vehicle type and sales channel. These market segments are further analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year for this analysis is 2023, and market estimates and forecasts are given for 2024 through 2029. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue (millions of U.S. dollars).

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and other vehicles such as two-wheelers, agriculture vehicles, mining vehicles, etc. The passenger vehicle segment dominates the overall market. Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket.

Report Includes

  • 29 data tables and 31 additional tables
  • An overview of the global market for green tires
  • Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029
  • Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by vehicle type, sales channel, and region
  • A look at innovations, technological advances, and product launches in the industry
  • Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies
  • A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry
  • An analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, alliances, and patents
  • Profiles of the leading players, including MICHELIN, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Company Profiles

  • Aeolus
  • Apollo Tyres Ltd.
  • Bridgestone Corp.
  • Continental Ag
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
  • Michelin
  • Nokian Tyres Plc.
  • Pirelli & C. S.P.A.
  • Toyo Tire Corp.



Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages91
Forecast Period2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$88.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$152.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Materials Used in Manufacturing a Tire
  • Green Tires
  • Rubber used for the Production of Green Tires
  • Supply Chain Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Overview
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Opportunity
  • Market Challenges

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

  • Regulatory Analysis
  • Manufacturing
  • End-of-Life (Disposal)
  • Specific Regulations and Standards
  • Finding Specific Regulations

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

  • Advances in the Tire Industry
  • New Product and Technology Developments

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Segmentation Breakdown
  • By Vehicle Type
  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles
  • Other Vehicles
  • By Sales Channel
  • OEM Channel
  • Aftermarket
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • By Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Competitiveness
  • Market Player Positioning

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Green Tires Industry: An ESG Perspective

  • Importance of ESG in the Green Tires Industry
  • ESG Metrics: Understanding the Data
  • ESG Practices in the Green Tires Industry
  • Current ESG Status in the Green Tires Market
  • Emerging Sustainability Trends
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix: Green Tires Market

