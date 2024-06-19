Global Green Tires Industry Report 2024: A $152.7 Billion Market by 2029 - Innovations, Technological Advances, and Product Launches

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Tires Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for green tires is expected to grow from $88.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $152.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
This report analyzes the global green tires market by segmenting it based on vehicle type and sales channel. These market segments are further analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year for this analysis is 2023, and market estimates and forecasts are given for 2024 through 2029. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue (millions of U.S. dollars).
On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and other vehicles such as two-wheelers, agriculture vehicles, mining vehicles, etc. The passenger vehicle segment dominates the overall market. Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket.
Report Includes
- 29 data tables and 31 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for green tires
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by vehicle type, sales channel, and region
- A look at innovations, technological advances, and product launches in the industry
- Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies
- A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry
- An analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, alliances, and patents
- Profiles of the leading players, including MICHELIN, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
Company Profiles
- Aeolus
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental Ag
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Michelin
- Nokian Tyres Plc.
- Pirelli & C. S.P.A.
- Toyo Tire Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|91
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$88.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$152.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Materials Used in Manufacturing a Tire
- Green Tires
- Rubber used for the Production of Green Tires
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Opportunity
- Market Challenges
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Analysis
- Manufacturing
- End-of-Life (Disposal)
- Specific Regulations and Standards
- Finding Specific Regulations
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Advances in the Tire Industry
- New Product and Technology Developments
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Other Vehicles
- By Sales Channel
- OEM Channel
- Aftermarket
- Geographic Breakdown
- By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Market Competitiveness
- Market Player Positioning
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Green Tires Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in the Green Tires Industry
- ESG Metrics: Understanding the Data
- ESG Practices in the Green Tires Industry
- Current ESG Status in the Green Tires Market
- Emerging Sustainability Trends
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix: Green Tires Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ustd9f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment