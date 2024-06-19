Global Green Tires Industry Report 2024: A $152.7 Billion Market by 2029 - Innovations, Technological Advances, and Product Launches

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Tires Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for green tires is expected to grow from $88.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $152.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.





This report analyzes the global green tires market by segmenting it based on vehicle type and sales channel. These market segments are further analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year for this analysis is 2023, and market estimates and forecasts are given for 2024 through 2029. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue (millions of U.S. dollars).



On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and other vehicles such as two-wheelers, agriculture vehicles, mining vehicles, etc. The passenger vehicle segment dominates the overall market. Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket.



Report Includes

29 data tables and 31 additional tables

An overview of the global market for green tires

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by vehicle type, sales channel, and region

A look at innovations, technological advances, and product launches in the industry

Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies

A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry

An analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, alliances, and patents

Profiles of the leading players, including MICHELIN, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Company Profiles

Aeolus

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental Ag

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Michelin

Nokian Tyres Plc.

Pirelli & C. S.P.A.

Toyo Tire Corp.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 91 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $88.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $152.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Materials Used in Manufacturing a Tire

Green Tires

Rubber used for the Production of Green Tires

Supply Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Market Opportunity

Market Challenges

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Analysis

Manufacturing

End-of-Life (Disposal)

Specific Regulations and Standards

Finding Specific Regulations

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Advances in the Tire Industry

New Product and Technology Developments

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Other Vehicles

By Sales Channel

OEM Channel

Aftermarket

Geographic Breakdown

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Competitiveness

Market Player Positioning

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Green Tires Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Green Tires Industry

ESG Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Green Tires Industry

Current ESG Status in the Green Tires Market

Emerging Sustainability Trends

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix: Green Tires Market

