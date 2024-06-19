VPG to Present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Conference for Investors on June 27, 2024

MALVERN, Pa., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced that the company will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Consumer, Communications, Media, and Technology Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The formal presentation will feature a fireside chat-style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience.



Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event, at no cost, at the following link: Virtual Equity Conference Registration.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the VPG's website (https://ir.vpgsensors.com/events-and-presentations). For more information, or for help arranging a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact the Noble Capital Markets team at events@noblecapitalmarkets.com, or contact VPG directly at info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

