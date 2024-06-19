NP Digital Recognized in Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards for Second Consecutive Year

San Diego, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end digital marketing, has earned Campaign Agency of the Year Global Awards in the Performance Agency and Independent Performance Marketing Agency categories. Award judges remarked on NP Digital’s holistic growth into new regions, client expansion, and continued commitment to industry thought leadership.

NP Digital launched in 12 new countries in Asia, Europe, South America, and North America in 2023, bringing its global reach to 19 countries across five continents. In addition to organic growth, the agency strategically diversified its capabilities with the acquisition of creative and branding agency Rebl House, emphasizing the significance of creative storytelling in end-to-end marketing. The addition of Rebl House in January was the first of two major acquisitions for NP Digital in 2024. In May, the agency finalized the strategic acquisition of performance marketing company SearchGuru. The expanded capabilities and global reach reaffirm the agency’s commitment to helping clients realize their business goals. In 2023, the agency was entrusted with business from nearly 400 new enterprise and SMB (small and mid-size business) clients, including United Airlines, Stripe, Fujifilm, Scotiabank, Itaú, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Sony Music, Philips, and Amazon.

“We’re extremely proud of the incredible growth, accomplishments, and agility of our global team in adjusting to changing market conditions quickly,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Awards like this are made possible by the innovation and dedication of every team member, and it is our driving force to go above and beyond to add value every day to our clients’ businesses and the marketing community.”

In 2023, NP Digital ramped up its already robust thought leadership efforts with over 900 blo posts, webinars, podcasts, industry studies, and social media posts. Its 2023 Marketing Evolution Virtual Summit had more than 20,000 attendees during three full days of sessions, which featured employees and clients across the globe.

Alongside global expansion, the NP Digital leadership team also grew, adding over 150 combined years of agency and performance marketing talent. In its continuous pursuit of excellence, the agency enhanced its benefits package with paid holidays specific to each country, hybrid work options, and parental leave, among many others.

The latest recognition closely follows several other agency awards, including spots on the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies and Ad Age Best Place to Work lists. NP Digital’s client work has been recently recognized by the US Search Awards for Best Use of Search in Finance SEO on behalf of Lantern by SoFi and Best Use of Data in PPC on behalf of ConnectWise and by the Search Engine Land Awards for Best Enterprise SEO Campaign on behalf of Adobe. The agency also captured wins in The Drum Search Awards for its work on behalf of three clients in B2B, Consumer Services, and Media and Entertainment

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe, with more than 950 employees in 19 countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com.

