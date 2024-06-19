WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes: WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short WisdomTree Nat

| Source: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

19 June 2024

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes:
WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 16 April 2024 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Introduction

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that pursuant to Condition 17.2, it will be effecting consolidations (the “Consolidations”) at the close of business on 19 July 2024 of the following classes of Collateralised exchange traded product (“ETP”) Securities (the “Affected Securities”):

Class Existing ISIN
(Last Trading Date of Existing ISIN:
19 July 2024)		New ISIN
(First Trading Date of New ISIN:
22 July 2024)

Ratio (in words)Ratio (in numbers)
WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily ShortIE00B873CW36XS2819844031Two Hundred and Ten210
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily LeveragedIE00BLRPRG98XS2819843900Four Hundred and Twenty420
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily LeveragedIE00BLRPRH06XS2819843736Six Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty6320
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily ShortIE00BMTM6C49XS2819844387One Hundred and Forty140

The Consolidations will result in a change of ISINs for the Affected Securities.  

The Consolidations will be applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant Register after the close of business on Friday 19 July 2024 (the “Record Date”). This will be the last trading day of the Affected Securities under their old ISINs.

Trading of the consolidated Affected Securities under their new ISINs will begin on European stock exchanges on Monday 22 July 2024.

Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Consolidations in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

Impact on Investors

Holders of an Affected Security who have purchased that Affected Security up to and including on the Record Date will be impacted by the Consolidations.

After the close of business on the Record Date, each ratio number, as set out in the table above, of Affected Securities held by a holder will be consolidated into one consolidated Affected Security. For example, every 210 Affected Securities of WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short will be consolidated into one consolidated Affected Security.

The Principal Amount and the NAV of the Affected Securities on the Record Date will be multiplied by the ratio number to determine the respective consolidation adjusted value of the consolidated Affected Securities.

The price and principal amount of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will change as a result of the Consolidations. The value of an investor’s holdings will not be affected by the Consolidations, other than in respect of the redemption of any resulting fractions.

Redemption of Fractional Securities

As a result of the Consolidations, a registered holder could potentially become entitled to a fraction of a consolidated Affected Security. However, fractions cannot be traded on the exchanges to which the Affected Securities are admitted to trading. Where a registered holder who is named in the relevant Register maintained by the Registrar becomes entitled to a fraction of a consolidated Affected Security, the Issuer will redeem such fraction of that security on the Record Date.

The cash amount due on any fractions will be determined on the Record Date, based on the NAV of the consolidated Affected Securities on such date and is expected to be paid to registered holders within 14 days of the date on which the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.

Please note that the Issuer will only make payments to holders of the Affected Securities who are named in the relevant Register maintained by the Registrar as at the close of business on the Record Date. In respect of Affected Securities held through a broker, custodian or other intermediary, please contact that intermediary for information as to how the Consolidations will be recorded in their books and records and their treatment of any fractions.

Impact on Security Identifiers

Although no new securities are being issued, following the Consolidations, new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKNs will be issued in respect of the consolidated Affected Securities of each class.

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the consolidated Affected Securities of each class which will become effective on the date the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.

Exchange codes and tickers are expected to remain unchanged.

Legal Basis

The Issuer is permitted to conduct the Consolidations pursuant to Condition 17.2 of the Affected Securities as set out in the Prospectus of the Issuer.

The Consolidations will be documented and implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer. This is pursuant to Condition 15.2(A)(2).

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Consolidations FAQ available on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/important-notices or contact europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.

Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the date the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.

ClassExchangeExchange TickerExisting ISINExisting SEDOLExisting WKNNew ISIN New SEDOLNew WKN
WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily ShortBorsa Italiana

3ITSIE00B873CW36BD3CTP1A108U8        XS2819844031BP087J6A4AGV2
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged





London Stock Exchange (GBx)3LNGIE00BLRPRG98





        BKSB286A3GL7C





XS2819843900





BT19ST3A4AGV1





London Stock Exchange (USD)3NGLBKSB1X4BT19SS2
Borsa Italiana3NGL        BKSB220BS5WNR4
XetraNGXLBX7RFJ8BSB7PX3
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged







London Stock Exchange (GBx)VILXIE00BLRPRH06







BKSB297A3GL7G        







XS2819843736







BT19T01A4AGVZ







London Stock Exchange (USD)VIXLBKSB1Y5        BT19SX7
Borsa ItalianaVIXLBKSB231BSBHQP2
Euronext ParisVIXLBRJ7SS4BSBHQW9
XetraVIXLBLR6X97BSBHQT6
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short





London Stock Exchange (GBx)3SOIIE00BMTM6C49





BMF74L8A3GM4M        





XS2819844387





BT19SW6

A4AGV3





London Stock Exchange (USD)3OISBMTM6C4BT19SV5
Borsa Italiana3OIS        BMF74M9BSBHQM9
Xetra3SOIBMGT275        BSBHQR4

Exchange tickers are expected to remain unchanged.