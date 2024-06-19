WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes: WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short WisdomTree Nat

19 June 2024

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes:

WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 16 April 2024 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Introduction

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that pursuant to Condition 17.2, it will be effecting consolidations (the “Consolidations”) at the close of business on 19 July 2024 of the following classes of Collateralised exchange traded product (“ETP”) Securities (the “Affected Securities”):

Class Existing ISIN

(Last Trading Date of Existing ISIN:

19 July 2024) New ISIN

(First Trading Date of New ISIN:

22 July 2024)



Ratio (in words) Ratio (in numbers) WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short IE00B873CW36 XS2819844031 Two Hundred and Ten 210 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BLRPRG98 XS2819843900 Four Hundred and Twenty 420 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged IE00BLRPRH06 XS2819843736 Six Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty 6320 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BMTM6C49 XS2819844387 One Hundred and Forty 140

The Consolidations will result in a change of ISINs for the Affected Securities.

The Consolidations will be applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant Register after the close of business on Friday 19 July 2024 (the “Record Date”). This will be the last trading day of the Affected Securities under their old ISINs.

Trading of the consolidated Affected Securities under their new ISINs will begin on European stock exchanges on Monday 22 July 2024.

Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Consolidations in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

Impact on Investors

Holders of an Affected Security who have purchased that Affected Security up to and including on the Record Date will be impacted by the Consolidations.

After the close of business on the Record Date, each ratio number, as set out in the table above, of Affected Securities held by a holder will be consolidated into one consolidated Affected Security. For example, every 210 Affected Securities of WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short will be consolidated into one consolidated Affected Security.

The Principal Amount and the NAV of the Affected Securities on the Record Date will be multiplied by the ratio number to determine the respective consolidation adjusted value of the consolidated Affected Securities.

The price and principal amount of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will change as a result of the Consolidations. The value of an investor’s holdings will not be affected by the Consolidations, other than in respect of the redemption of any resulting fractions.

Redemption of Fractional Securities

As a result of the Consolidations, a registered holder could potentially become entitled to a fraction of a consolidated Affected Security. However, fractions cannot be traded on the exchanges to which the Affected Securities are admitted to trading. Where a registered holder who is named in the relevant Register maintained by the Registrar becomes entitled to a fraction of a consolidated Affected Security, the Issuer will redeem such fraction of that security on the Record Date.

The cash amount due on any fractions will be determined on the Record Date, based on the NAV of the consolidated Affected Securities on such date and is expected to be paid to registered holders within 14 days of the date on which the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.

Please note that the Issuer will only make payments to holders of the Affected Securities who are named in the relevant Register maintained by the Registrar as at the close of business on the Record Date. In respect of Affected Securities held through a broker, custodian or other intermediary, please contact that intermediary for information as to how the Consolidations will be recorded in their books and records and their treatment of any fractions.

Impact on Security Identifiers

Although no new securities are being issued, following the Consolidations, new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKNs will be issued in respect of the consolidated Affected Securities of each class.

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the consolidated Affected Securities of each class which will become effective on the date the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.

Exchange codes and tickers are expected to remain unchanged.

Legal Basis

The Issuer is permitted to conduct the Consolidations pursuant to Condition 17.2 of the Affected Securities as set out in the Prospectus of the Issuer.

The Consolidations will be documented and implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer. This is pursuant to Condition 15.2(A)(2).

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Consolidations FAQ available on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/important-notices or contact europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.

Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the date the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.

Class Exchange Exchange Ticker Existing ISIN Existing SEDOL Existing WKN New ISIN New SEDOL New WKN WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short Borsa Italiana



3ITS IE00B873CW36 BD3CTP1 A108U8 XS2819844031 BP087J6 A4AGV2 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged











London Stock Exchange (GBx) 3LNG IE00BLRPRG98











BKSB286 A3GL7C











XS2819843900











BT19ST3 A4AGV1











London Stock Exchange (USD) 3NGL BKSB1X4 BT19SS2 Borsa Italiana 3NGL BKSB220 BS5WNR4 Xetra NGXL BX7RFJ8 BSB7PX3 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged















London Stock Exchange (GBx) VILX IE00BLRPRH06















BKSB297 A3GL7G















XS2819843736















BT19T01 A4AGVZ















London Stock Exchange (USD) VIXL BKSB1Y5 BT19SX7 Borsa Italiana VIXL BKSB231 BSBHQP2 Euronext Paris VIXL BRJ7SS4 BSBHQW9 Xetra VIXL BLR6X97 BSBHQT6 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short











London Stock Exchange (GBx) 3SOI IE00BMTM6C49











BMF74L8 A3GM4M











XS2819844387











BT19SW6



A4AGV3











London Stock Exchange (USD) 3OIS BMTM6C4 BT19SV5 Borsa Italiana 3OIS BMF74M9 BSBHQM9 Xetra 3SOI BMGT275 BSBHQR4

Exchange tickers are expected to remain unchanged.