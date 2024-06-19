WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes: WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short WisdomTree Nat

19 June 2024
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes:
WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 16 April 2024 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.
Introduction
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that pursuant to Condition 17.2, it will be effecting consolidations (the “Consolidations”) at the close of business on 19 July 2024 of the following classes of Collateralised exchange traded product (“ETP”) Securities (the “Affected Securities”):
|Class
| Existing ISIN
(Last Trading Date of Existing ISIN:
19 July 2024)
|New ISIN
(First Trading Date of New ISIN:
22 July 2024)
|Ratio (in words)
|Ratio (in numbers)
|WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short
|IE00B873CW36
|XS2819844031
|Two Hundred and Ten
|210
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BLRPRG98
|XS2819843900
|Four Hundred and Twenty
|420
|WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BLRPRH06
|XS2819843736
|Six Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty
|6320
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|IE00BMTM6C49
|XS2819844387
|One Hundred and Forty
|140
The Consolidations will result in a change of ISINs for the Affected Securities.
The Consolidations will be applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant Register after the close of business on Friday 19 July 2024 (the “Record Date”). This will be the last trading day of the Affected Securities under their old ISINs.
Trading of the consolidated Affected Securities under their new ISINs will begin on European stock exchanges on Monday 22 July 2024.
Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Consolidations in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.
Impact on Investors
Holders of an Affected Security who have purchased that Affected Security up to and including on the Record Date will be impacted by the Consolidations.
After the close of business on the Record Date, each ratio number, as set out in the table above, of Affected Securities held by a holder will be consolidated into one consolidated Affected Security. For example, every 210 Affected Securities of WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short will be consolidated into one consolidated Affected Security.
The Principal Amount and the NAV of the Affected Securities on the Record Date will be multiplied by the ratio number to determine the respective consolidation adjusted value of the consolidated Affected Securities.
The price and principal amount of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will change as a result of the Consolidations. The value of an investor’s holdings will not be affected by the Consolidations, other than in respect of the redemption of any resulting fractions.
Redemption of Fractional Securities
As a result of the Consolidations, a registered holder could potentially become entitled to a fraction of a consolidated Affected Security. However, fractions cannot be traded on the exchanges to which the Affected Securities are admitted to trading. Where a registered holder who is named in the relevant Register maintained by the Registrar becomes entitled to a fraction of a consolidated Affected Security, the Issuer will redeem such fraction of that security on the Record Date.
The cash amount due on any fractions will be determined on the Record Date, based on the NAV of the consolidated Affected Securities on such date and is expected to be paid to registered holders within 14 days of the date on which the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.
Please note that the Issuer will only make payments to holders of the Affected Securities who are named in the relevant Register maintained by the Registrar as at the close of business on the Record Date. In respect of Affected Securities held through a broker, custodian or other intermediary, please contact that intermediary for information as to how the Consolidations will be recorded in their books and records and their treatment of any fractions.
Impact on Security Identifiers
Although no new securities are being issued, following the Consolidations, new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKNs will be issued in respect of the consolidated Affected Securities of each class.
Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the consolidated Affected Securities of each class which will become effective on the date the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.
Exchange codes and tickers are expected to remain unchanged.
Legal Basis
The Issuer is permitted to conduct the Consolidations pursuant to Condition 17.2 of the Affected Securities as set out in the Prospectus of the Issuer.
The Consolidations will be documented and implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer. This is pursuant to Condition 15.2(A)(2).
Further information
This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.
For further information, please refer to the Consolidations FAQ available on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/important-notices or contact europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.
Annex 1
EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the date the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.
|Class
|Exchange
|Exchange Ticker
|Existing ISIN
|Existing SEDOL
|Existing WKN
|New ISIN
|New SEDOL
|New WKN
|WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short
|Borsa Italiana
|3ITS
|IE00B873CW36
|BD3CTP1
|A108U8
|XS2819844031
|BP087J6
|A4AGV2
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
|London Stock Exchange (GBx)
|3LNG
|IE00BLRPRG98
|BKSB286
|A3GL7C
|XS2819843900
|BT19ST3
|A4AGV1
|London Stock Exchange (USD)
|3NGL
|BKSB1X4
|BT19SS2
|Borsa Italiana
|3NGL
|BKSB220
|BS5WNR4
|Xetra
|NGXL
|BX7RFJ8
|BSB7PX3
|WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
|London Stock Exchange (GBx)
|VILX
|IE00BLRPRH06
|BKSB297
|A3GL7G
|XS2819843736
|BT19T01
|A4AGVZ
|London Stock Exchange (USD)
|VIXL
|BKSB1Y5
|BT19SX7
|Borsa Italiana
|VIXL
|BKSB231
|BSBHQP2
|Euronext Paris
|VIXL
|BRJ7SS4
|BSBHQW9
|Xetra
|VIXL
|BLR6X97
|BSBHQT6
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|London Stock Exchange (GBx)
|3SOI
|IE00BMTM6C49
|BMF74L8
|A3GM4M
|XS2819844387
|BT19SW6
A4AGV3
|London Stock Exchange (USD)
|3OIS
|BMTM6C4
|BT19SV5
|Borsa Italiana
|3OIS
|BMF74M9
|BSBHQM9
|Xetra
|3SOI
|BMGT275
|BSBHQR4
Exchange tickers are expected to remain unchanged.