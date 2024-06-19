19 June 2024

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Split of the Collateralised ETP Securities of WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 16 April 2024 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Introduction

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that pursuant to Condition 17.2, it will be effecting a split (the “Split”) at the close of business on 19 July 2024 of the following class of Collateralised exchange traded product (“ETP”) Securities (the “Affected Securities”):

Class Existing ISIN

(Last Trading Date of Existing ISIN:

19 July 2024) New ISIN

(First Trading Date of New ISIN:

22 July 2024)



Ratio (in words) Ratio (in numbers) WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short IE00B76BRD76 XS2819843223 Seventeen 17

The Split will result in a change of ISIN for the Affected Securities.

The Split will be applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant Register after the close of business on Friday 19 July 2024 (the “Record Date”). This will be the last trading day of the Affected Securities under their old ISINs.

Trading of the split Affected Securities under their new ISINs will begin on European stock exchanges on Monday 22 July 2024.

Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Split in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

Impact on Investors

Holders of an Affected Security who have purchased that Affected Security up to and including on the Record Date will be impacted by the Split.

After the close of business on the Record Date, each Affected Security held by a holder will be split into the ratio number, as set out in the table above, of split Affected Securities. Therefore, each Affected Security of WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short will be split into 17 split Affected Securities.

The Principal Amount and the NAV of the Affected Securities on the Record Date will be divided by the ratio number to determine the respective split adjusted value of the split Affected Securities.

The price and principal amount of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will change as a result of the Split. The value of an investor’s holdings will not be affected by the Split.

Impact on Security Identifiers

Although no new securities are being issued, following the Split, new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKNs will be issued in respect of the split Affected Securities.

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the split Affected Securities, which will become effective on the date the split Affected Securities begin trading.

Exchange codes and tickers are expected to remain unchanged.

Legal Basis

The Issuer is permitted to conduct the Split pursuant to Condition 17.2 of the Affected Securities as set out in the Prospectus of the Issuer.

The Split will be documented and implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of the class of Affected Securities, made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer. This is pursuant to Condition 15.2(A)(2).

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Splits FAQ on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/important-notices or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.

Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the date the split Affected Securities begin trading.