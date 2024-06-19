Annual Journal of Law of Torts and Consumer Protection Law

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Journal of Law of Torts and Consumer Protection Law" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Journal of Law of Torts and Consumer Protection Law: The Law of Torts is primarily concerned with redressal of wrongful civil actions by awarding compensation. In a society where men live together, conflict of interests are bound to occur and they may, from time to time, cause damage to one or the other. In addition, with the rapid industrialization, tortious liability has come to be used against manufacturers and industrial units.

The Law of Torts had originated from Common Law and by and large, this branch of law continues to be uncodified. Tortious liability has been codified only to a very limited extent such as workmen's compensation, motor vehicle accidents, environmental degradation, consumer protection and the like.



Focus:



The JLTCPL has the wide focus area on law of Torts and Consumer protection Laws. This Journal invites the scholarly people to contribute their multidisciplinary efforts on both laws and promote awareness about the new developements in the legal world.



Scope:

Origin and Development of Law of Torts

Defence against Tortious Liability

Negligence - Liability of Common Law and Statutory Law

Nervous Shock

Remoteness of Damages

No Fault Liability- Strict and absolute Liability

Vicarious Liability of State

Defamation

Consumer Protection Act

All contributions to the journal are rigorously refereed and are selected on the basis of quality and originality of the work. The journal publishes the most significant new research paper or any other original contribution in the form of reviews and reports on new concepts in all areas pertaining to its scope and research being done in the world, thus ensuring its scientific priority and significance.



