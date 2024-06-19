ALSTOM SA: Alstom signs €323 million contract with the Polo Logistica FS to supply 70 Traxx Universal locomotives with maintenance services

Alstom signs €323 million contract with the Polo Logistica FS to supply 70 Traxx Universal locomotives with maintenance services

Contract includes 12 years of full maintenance and option for up to 30 additional locomotives, with first deliveries set to begin in 2025

Locomotives to be manufactured in Italy at Alstom’s Vado Ligure site, with maintenance services provided across the country

19 June 2024 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract with Mercitalia Rail, a company of the Polo Logistica FS1 for the supply of 70 Traxx Universal locomotives for Italy, along with 12 years of full maintenance services. Some of the locomotives will be equipped with last mile technology. The contract is valued at over €323 million and includes the option to supply an additional 30 locomotives and an extension of the maintenance services.

Traxx Universal is the most advanced four-axle locomotive platform offering high energy efficiency and traction capacity. The functional design, coupled with an extended maintenance plan featuring reduced intervention frequencies, guarantees elevated levels of reliability and availability. The last mile system enables such as seamless transition from line haul traction into non-electrified lines, such as those found in ports, industrial areas, or terminals.

“We are delighted to announce this significant new contract with Polo Logistica, a longstanding customer and one of Italy’s pioneers in investing in high-power electric locomotives. Over the years, we have already supplied Polo Logistica with more than 50 such locomotives, all of which are in operation,” said Michele Viale, Managing Director of Alstom in Italy.

He added: "This new agreement reinforces the operations at the Vado Ligure site and reaffirms our expertise in cutting-edge railway technologies. Our commitment to excellence and innovation allows us to provide tailored solutions to meet the needs of our customers. Indeed, the supply contract includes some last mile locomotives capable of directly connecting the railway network with terminals and ports, enhancing worldwide cargo handling efficiency, speed, and security.”

All Traxx Universal locomotives intended for the Italian market are manufactured at Alstom's site in Vado Ligure. This facility, with over a century of vehicle production experience, benefits from the expertise of more than 300 people. The site has been integral to various stages of production, including electrical and pneumatic sub-assembly, bogie assembly, vehicle painting, final assembly, testing, rain tests, vehicle weighing, and repair of power and control electronics.

A team of experienced technicians, situated in five maintenance depots across Italy, currently oversees the maintenance of more than 200 Traxx Universal locomotives. With this contract, the number of locomotives under maintenance will exceed 300 and the team will be further bolstered A local hub, specialised in digital maintenance, captures data from the locomotives and their condition is monitored in real time. This facilitates the provision of maintenance to be carried out in depots, and minor interventions at over 10 sites nationwide, ensuring maximum fleet performance and availability.

Over the last 20 years, more than 2,700 Traxx locomotives have been sold across Europe, with over 325 locomotives in Italy alone.

Alstom is the market leader in rail services, supporting customers over the entire asset lifecycle with the broadest portfolio of services solutions. Alstom’s FlexCare Perform maintenance services are tailored to customer needs and operational requirements, from technical support with spares to fully outsourced maintenance solutions. Alstom maintains over 2,450 locomotives around the world and is entity in charge of maintenance for over 170 locomotives in Italy.

