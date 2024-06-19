Flow Capital Announces Loan Buyout of Wirkn Investment

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Wirkn, has been acquired by JobGet, the fastest-growing app-first hiring platform for hourly workers across the US and Canada.

Wirkn offers a recruiting software that combines an applicant tracking system (ATS) with a mobile-first design, simplifying hiring for over 17,000 malls, restaurants, and retailers across North America. This acquisition combines Wirkn’s manager-friendly system with JobGet’s AI capabilities and strong market presence, improving connections between hourly businesses and job seekers.

"We extend our congratulations to the entire Wirkn team, and we are excited about their future prospects when integrated into the JobGet platform and network," said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital. "We are also thrilled to now be shareholders of JobGet, and we look forward to their continued success."

Flow Capital invites growing companies seeking flexible, founder-friendly growth capital to apply for funding directly on their website at www.flowcap.com/apply .

About JobGet

JobGet is the app for hiring Everyday Workers. JobGet connects over 70 million everyday job seekers across the US and Canada with more than 100,000 employers such as Avis, Whole Foods, and Lovesac. The platform facilitates quick, quality hires across various industries—from retail and restaurants to manufacturing and healthcare, delivering talent to organizations at any scale.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit www.flowcap.com .

