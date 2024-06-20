COMTECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Comtech Telecommunications Corp. on Behalf of Comtech Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (“Comtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CMTL) on behalf of Comtech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Comtech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 13, 2024, Comtech issued a press release announcing the termination of Ken Peterman as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, citing "conduct unrelated to Comtech's business strategy, financial results or previously filed financial statements." Separately, Comtech "announced that it it plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2024 results after the market closes on Monday, March 18, 2024."

Following news of Peterman's termination, Comtech's stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 27.26%, to close at $4.19 per share on March 13, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Comtech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

