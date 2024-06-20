AB „Grigeo Group“ plans to take over the management of UAB „Grigeo Recycling“

On 19th June 2024, the Board of AB „Grigeo Group” adopted a decision to acquire 50 percent of UAB „Grigeo Recycling” shares from UAB „Grigeo Paper Packaging”. Up to now, UAB „Grigeo Recycling” shareholders with a 50 percent shareholding each were AB „Grigeo Group” and UAB „Grigeo Paper Packaging”. Following the signing of the securities (share) sale and purchase agreement, AB „Grigeo Group” will be sole shareholder of UAB „Grigeo Recycling”.

This planned share purchase transaction is one of the steps towards ensuring a more efficient management of the activities of the companies owned by AB „Grigeo Group”. Securities (share) sale and purchase agreement will be signed in the coming days, the Company will not inform about their signing in a separate material event notice.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 5801