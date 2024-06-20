Prosafe SE: Operational Update - June 2024

Oslo, 20 June 2024



Fleet utilisation for May 2024 was 57 percent.



All operational rigs, Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Concordia, achieved 100 percent utilisation in May 2024.

Prosafe entered into a Conditional Letter of Intent (CLoI) for Safe Boreas and will mobilise the vessel from the North Sea within Q2 2025. Safe Boreas will support a project off the coast of Western Australia for a minimum firm operational period of 15 months, with an additional six months of options.

Safe Caledonia is laid up at Scapa Flow in the UK pending future work.



Safe Scandinavia is laid up in Norway pending future work.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com





For further information, please contact:





Terje Askvig, CEO



Phone: +47 952 03 886





Reese McNeel, CFO



Phone: +47 415 08 186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



