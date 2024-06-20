Global Garlic Oil Market Size To Worth USD 165.49 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 4.75%

New York, United States , June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Garlic Oil Market Size is to Grow from USD 104 Million in 2023 to USD 165.49 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.75% during the projected period.





Garlic oil is gained by extracting the crucial oil from garlic segments. The technique includes steam distillation, where the garlic segments are heated with steam, and the oil vapor is collected and condensed. Garlic oil detentions the volatile compounds and fragrance of garlic, resulting in a concentrated and effective product. The rich chemical composition of garlic oil gives it different properties that make it useful in multiple applications, both for its flavoring capabilities and its health-endorsing effects. Furthermore, garlic oil is an extensively used essential oil gained from garlic cloves through a procedure of steam distillation. Demand for garlic essential oil is presently increasing due to improved consciousness of its many health benefits and wide range of applications. Garlic essential oil is attractive and more widespread in aromatherapy, skincare, and cooking developments as customers look for more natural and holistic results. Furthermore, the market has been obsessed further with the rising leaning toward clean and organic products, which has fortified innovation and diversification in garlic essential oil manufacturing. However, garlic oil has extraordinary properties, and other natural ingredients and synthetic substitutes can assist similar purposes in certain applications. The availability of these substitutions poses a challenge to the growth of the garlic oil market. Furthermore, aspects such as climate conditions, crop yield, and production costs can impact the price of garlic oil. Variations in prices can impact the affordability and availability of the product, impeding market growth.

Global Garlic Oil Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Food Grade Garlicin Oil, and Feed Grade Garlicin Oil), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, Health Care Products, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The feed grade garlicin oil segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global garlic oil market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global garlic oil market is divided into food-grade garlicin oil and feed-grade garlicin oil. Among these, the feed grade garlicin oil segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global garlic oil market during the projected timeframe. This is attributed to the feed-grade garlic in oil is gained by solvent removal of creased garlic from stowage heads. Garlic oil has a solid fragrance like that of fresh creased garlic and is applied in the manufacturing of essential oils. The solid fragrance can be striking to some individuals while others find it repulsive.

The pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global garlic oil market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global garlic oil market is divided into pharmaceuticals, the food industry, health care products, and others. Among these, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global garlic oil market during the projected timeframe. This is attributed to its wide custom as an antidiabetic agent and for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, it has been verified as useful in reducing blood pressure levels due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global garlic oil market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global garlic oil market over the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness remarkable expansion owing to rising product demand from plentiful end-use products, including pharmaceuticals, the food industry, and healthcare products. China was one of the major producers and customers in this region. The Asia Pacific region presents significant growth opportunities owing to its massive population and rising disposable income. The increasing health consciousness and the use of garlic oil in traditional medicine systems contribute to the market’s expansion in this region.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global garlic oil market during the projected timeframe. This is attributed to increasing customer consciousness about the health benefits associated with garlic essential oil. Enhanced cardiovascular system functioning and reduced risk of cancer owing to its high sulfur content along with its ability to reduce blood cholesterol levels. However, leading towards minor chances for heart diseases among consumers across this region will propel product demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Garlic Oil Market include Careline Australia Pty Ltd, GNC, Nature's Bounty, Amway, Jamieson, Doppelherz, K-Max, Puritan's Pride, Hongar Farms Gourmet Foods, Boyajian, Herb Pharm, NutraMarks, Inc, La Tourangelle, Lucini, and others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Garlic Oil Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Garlic Oil Market, By Type

Food Grade Garlicin Oil

Feed Grade Garlicin Oil

Global Garlic Oil Market, By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

Health Care Products

Others

Global Garlic Oil Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



