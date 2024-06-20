U.S. Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services Market Insights Report 2024: A $10+ Billion Industry by 2029, Driven by Aging Pool Infrastructure and Growth in Tourism and Hospitality

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services Market was valued at USD 8.08 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 10.33 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.18%.

The U.S. pool maintenance & cleaning services market report contains exclusive data on 63 vendors. The U.S. pool maintenance & cleaning services market is a mix of established players and smaller regional companies.

Many pool maintenance companies operate regionally in this market and cover specific areas. Companies focus on building strong bonds with customers by providing reliable service and responsive communication. To cater to different budgets, pool maintenance companies offer various flexible options to their customers in the U.S. market. The companies are highlighting their expertise, including the best practices in pool maintenance and safety regulations.



Growth in Tourism and Hospitality Industry: The tourism and hospitality industry in the U.S. has been growing significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing tourism sector drives the demand for hotels, vacation rentals, and resorts with swimming pools. The number of hotels and resorts is rising significantly in the U.S.

For instance, in 2022, the number of hotels in the U.S. increased by around 8% within a year. These facilities require regular cleaning services to keep pools safe for guests. With a rise in the tourist usage of pools, wear and rear has increased in the U.S. pools. This requires regular pool maintenance & cleaning services to ensure proper filtration, cleanliness, chemical balance, etc. Hence, hotels and resorts must maintain proper swimming environments to attract consumers. Around 20% of the total spending by international travelers is on lodging.



Aging Pool Infrastructure: Aging pool infrastructure is a major driver in the U.S. pool maintenance & cleaning services market due to increased breakdowns & repairs, upgrades & replacements, and preventive maintenance needs. The average age of a U.S. home is around 37 years. In the U.S., 72% of homeowners prefer home improvement, overselling it. As pools age, their equipment, fittings, and accessories will likely malfunction or break down.

This increases the demand for equipment, fittings & accessories maintenance services from professionals. Regular maintenance is necessary to avoid such malfunctions & breakdowns and extend the pool's lifespan. It includes chemical balancing, cleaning, inspection, etc. With aging infrastructure, several maintenance works are required for the pool. Thus, the increase in the age of pool infrastructure in the U.S. drives the demand for pool maintenance & cleaning services in the U.S. market.



U.S. POOL MAINTENANCE & CLEANING SERVICES MARKET INSIGHTS

The pool water testing, chemical balancing, and disinfection segment by service is witnessing prominent growth, growing at a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period. The driving factors are increasing health awareness, rising pool numbers, and growing tourist visits to hotels and resorts.

The in-ground pools segment dominates, with over 77% of the U.S. pool maintenance & cleaning services market share. The segment's growth is due to the rising demand for backyard pools, the growing popularity of staycations, and the increasing demand for residential pool construction.

The residential segment holds the largest U.S. pool maintenance & cleaning services market share in 2023. The segment is growing due to the maximum number of pools operated in residential spaces. In the U.S., people focus on building pools that can give a resort-like experience at home. As pools are a desirable amenity, their demand is growing significantly among homeowners in the United States.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the U.S. pool maintenance & cleaning services market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. pool maintenance & cleaning services market?

What are the key drivers of the U.S. pool maintenance & cleaning services market?

Who are the major U.S. pool maintenance & cleaning services market players?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 67 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered United States



VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

American Pool

Anthony & Sylvan

Aqua Rec

ASP - America's Swimming Pool Company

Keith Zars Pools

National Pool Partners

Pool Troopers

PREMIER POOLS & SPAS

Hines Pool & Spa

SPS PoolCare

Other Prominent Vendors

All Seasons Pools & Spas, Inc.

Claropool

Dolphin Pools & Spas

Gohlke Pools

Great Valley Pool Service

MCM Pool Service, Inc.

M.S. Home Pool Services Inc.

Pentair

Poolwerx Corporation Pty. Ltd

Shasta Pools

Alpine Pools, Inc.

Aqua Pool & Patio

AquaSafe Pool Management, Inc.

Arrow Pool Service

Bontrager Pools, Inc.

Burton Pools & Spas

C6 Property Services Group

Claffey Pools

Coast To Coast Pools

Colley's Pools & Spas

Cowboy Pools

Dunota Pools

Fronheiser Pools

Fusion Pool Service

Gib-San Pools Ltd

Goodall Pools & Spas

Hamlin Pools

Hastings Water Works

Heritage Pools LLC

J&M Pool Company

Lothorian

Lucent Pools

Master Touch Pool Services

Millennium Pools & Spas

Morehead Pools

Molinari Pools

Ohio Pools & Spas

Payan Pool Service, Inc.

Pool Sidekick

Pools of Fun

Poolam Aquatics Group

Poseidon

Poolsure

Pure Swim

Puryear Custom Pools

Regal Pool Designs

Richard's Total Backyard Solutions

Robertson Pools

Spartan Pool & Patio

Stewart Pools

Swimming Pool Services

The Pool Butler

Unified Pool Solutions

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Service Routine Pool Cleaning Pool Water Testing, Chemical Balancing, & Disinfection Pool Equipment, Fittings, & Accessories Maintenance Others

Design In-Ground Pools Above-Ground Pools

End-User Market Insights Residential Commercial



