The Global Market for Thermal Interface Materials 2024-2035: Trends, Innovations and Growth Opportunities in the TIM Industry

The effective transfer/removal of heat from a semiconductor device is crucial to ensure reliable operation and to enhance the lifetime of these components. The development of high-power and high-frequency electronic devices has greatly increased issues with excessive heat accumulation. There is therefore a significant requirement for effective thermal management materials to remove excess heat from electronic devices to ambient environment.

Thermal interface materials (TIMs) play a critical role in managing heat and ensuring optimal performance in a wide range of applications. As electronic devices become more compact and powerful, effective thermal management solutions are essential. Thermal interface materials (TIMs) offer efficient heat dissipation to maintain proper functions and lifetime for these devices. TIMs are materials that are applied between the interfaces of two components (typically a heat generating device such as microprocessors, photonic integrated circuits, etc. and a heat dissipating device e.g. heat sink) to enhance the thermal coupling between these devices.

The TIM market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for effective thermal management solutions in various end-use industries. As electronic devices continue to evolve, the development of advanced, high-performance TIMs will be critical for ensuring reliability, safety, and user satisfaction.

This market report explores the latest trends, innovations, and growth opportunities in the TIM industry, focusing on key sectors such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), data centers, and 5G technology.

Report contents include:

Analysis of the various materials and technologies used in TIMs, including: Advanced and multi-functional TIMs TIM fillers (alumina, boron nitride, etc.) Thermal greases, pastes, and gap fillers Phase change materials (organic, inorganic, eutectic mixtures) Metal-based TIMs (solders, liquid metals, sintered materials) Carbon-based TIMs (CNTs, graphene, nanodiamond) Metamaterials and self-healing TIMs

Market trends and drivers

Market map

Analysis of thermal interface materials (TIMs) including: Thermal Pads/Insulators Thermally Conductive Adhesives Thermal Compounds or Greases Thermally Conductive Epoxy/Adhesives Phase Change Materials Metal-based TIMs Carbon-based TIMs

Market analysis. Markets covered include: Consumer Electronics: Smartphones, tablets, wearables Electric Vehicles: Batteries, power electronics, charging stations Data Centers: Servers, routers, switches, power supplies ADAS Sensors: Cameras, radar, LiDAR, ECUs 5G: EMI shielding, antennas, base band units, power supplies

Global market revenues for thermal interface materials (TIMs), segmented by type and market, historical and forecast to 2035

Profiles of 104 producers in the TIM industry. Companies profiled include 3M, Arieca, BNNT, Carbice Corporation, CondAlign, Fujipoly, Henkel, Indium Corporation, KULR Technology Group, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, and SHT Smart High-Tech AB

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Thermal management-active and passive

1.2 What are thermal interface materials (TIMs)?

1.3 Comparative properties of TIMs

1.4 Differences between thermal pads and grease

1.5 Advantages and disadvantages of TIMs, by type

1.6 Performance

1.7 Prices

2 Materials

2.1 Advanced and Multi-Functional TIMs

2.2 TIM fillers

2.2.1 Trends

2.2.2 Pros and Cons

2.2.3 Thermal Conductivity

2.2.4 Spherical Alumina

2.2.5 Alumina Fillers

2.2.6 Boron nitride (BN)

2.2.7 Filler and polymer TIMs

2.2.8 Filler Sizes

2.3 Thermal greases and pastes

2.4 Thermal gap pads

2.5 Thermal gap fillers

2.6 Potting compounds/encapsulants

2.7 Adhesive Tapes

2.8 Phase Change Materials

2.8.1 Overview and properties

2.8.2 Types

2.8.2.1 Organic/biobased phase change materials

2.8.2.2 Inorganic phase change materials

2.8.2.3 Eutectic mixtures

2.8.2.4 Encapsulation of PCMs

2.8.2.5 Nanomaterial phase change materials

2.8.3 Thermal energy storage (TES)

2.8.3.1 Sensible heat storage

2.8.3.2 Latent heat storage

2.8.4 Application in TIMs

2.8.4.1 Thermal pads

2.8.4.2 Low Melting Alloys (LMAs)

2.9 Metal-based TIMs

2.9.1 Overview

2.9.2 Solders and low melting temperature alloy TIMs

2.9.3 Liquid metals

2.9.4 Solid liquid hybrid (SLH) metals

2.10 Carbon-based TIMs

2.10.1 Carbon nanotube (CNT) TIM Fabrication

2.10.2 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)

2.10.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

2.10.4 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)

2.10.5 BN nanotubes (BNNT) and nanosheets (BNNS)

2.10.6 Graphene

2.10.7 Nanodiamonds

2.10.8 Graphite

2.10.8.1 Properties

2.10.8.2 Natural graphite

2.10.8.3 Synthetic graphite

2.10.8.4 Applications as thermal interface materials

2.10.9 Hexagonal Boron Nitride

2.11 Metamaterials

2.11.1 Types and properties

2.11.2 Application as thermal interface materials

2.12 Self-healing thermal interface materials

2.12.1 Extrinsic self-healing

2.12.2 Capsule-based

2.12.3 Vascular self-healing

2.12.4 Intrinsic self-healing

2.12.5 Healing volume

2.12.6 Types of self-healing materials, polymers and coatings

2.12.7 Applications in thermal interface materials

2.13 TIM Dispensing

2.13.1 Low-volume Dispensing Methods

2.13.2 High-volume Dispensing Methods

2.13.3 Meter, Mix, Dispense (MMD) Systems

2.13.4 TIM Dispensing Equipment Suppliers

3 Markets for Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs)

3.1 Consumer electronics

3.2 Electric Vehicles (EV)

3.3 Data Centers

3.4 ADAS Sensors

3.5 EMI shielding

3.6 5G

4 Company Profiles (104 Company Profiles)

