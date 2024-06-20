Non-Alcoholic Beverages Top Trends for 2024: Functional Focus Areas, Sugar Demons, Plant-Based Progress, Kitchen Cafe, Social Statements and Hydration 2.0 Are Predicted to Influence the Market in 2024

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Non-Alcoholic Beverages Demand Spaces and Top Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report explores upcoming trends in the global market for non-alcoholic beverages and their demand spaces. Demand spaces are an iteration of the longstanding analytical mode based around the "five Ws": the who, what, when, where, and whys of consumer attitudes and behaviors. The report includes seven trends which are connected to the analyst's TrendSight's mega trends which capture and explain consumer preferences and changes within them.



There are seven global trends, such as Functional Focus Areas, Sugar Demons, Plant-Based Progress, Kitchen Cafe, Social Statements, Hydration 2.0 and Community Collaborations - all of which are predicted to shape and influence the market for non-alcoholic drinks in 2024. The trends capture consumer demands for sustainability, plant-based alternatives, added functionalities and new formats among non-alcoholic beverages.



Key Market Insights:

Added functionalities can drive value for money in non-alcoholic drinks, which might be crucial for cost-conscious buyers.

No and low-sugar options are still in demand, especially when considering the existing and upcoming policies and regulations affecting sugar taxes.

Through the flexitarian diet and sustainable considerations, plant-based non-alcoholic drinks remain popular options which already emerged into the mainstream.

There is a new demand space in the market for NABs, where hydration is the main priority for consumers. An important aspect of this rising trend is the fact that while not all buyers will be ready to give up flavored beverages completely, enhanced waters can be a sweet spot between plain water and fizzy drinks.

Report Scope:

Understand the nuances in consumer preferences and how they affect consumer spending decisions in the market for non-alcoholic drinks.

Learn how brands are trying to navigate the challenges in the non-alcoholic beverages sector and which strategies are positively received by consumers.

Explore what are the newest trends among non-alcoholic drinks and how they can translate into future product launches.

Key Topics Covered:

TrendSights overview

Setting the bar low

Not going out

A glass for everyone

Picking premium

Toasting transparency

Ones to watch

Digital connoisseurs

Company Coverage:

Olipop

Welsom

Eureka Drinks

Schweppes

Pepsi

Bubly

Nestle

Impressed

Alpro

Grind

Prime

G Spot

Kin Euphorics

Zoa

Hit Box

G Fuel

Coca-Cola

