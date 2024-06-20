Private 5G Network Deployment Tracker 2024-2030: Extensive Database of 7,000+ Global Private Cellular Network Engagements Across 120 Countries

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private 5G Network Deployment Tracker & Forecasts: 2024 - 2030" database from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Private LTE networks are a well-established market and have been around for more than a decade. However, private networks based on 3GPP-defined 5G specifications are just beginning to move beyond proof-of-concept trials and small-scale deployments to production-grade implementations of standalone 5G networks, which are laying the foundation for Industry 4.0 and advanced application scenarios.

Compared to LTE technology, private 5G networks can address far more demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density. In particular, 5G's URLLC and mMTC capabilities, along with a future-proof transition path to 6G networks in the 2030s, have positioned it as a viable alternative to physically wired connections for industrial-grade communications between machines, robots and control systems. Furthermore, 5G's wider coverage radius per radio node, scalability, determinism, security features and mobility support have stirred strong interest in its potential as a replacement for interference-prone unlicensed wireless technologies in industrial IoT environments, where the number of connected sensors and other endpoints is expected to increase significantly over the coming years.

As end-user organizations in the United States, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and other countries ramp up their digitization and automation initiatives, some private 5G installations have progressed to a stage where practical and tangible benefits - particularly efficiency gains, cost savings and worker safety - are becoming increasingly evident. Among other examples, Tesla's private 5G implementation on the shop floor of its Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg plant has helped in overcoming up to 90 percent of overcycle issues in the factory's general assembly shop; aluminum die-castings supplier IKD has replaced 6 miles of cables connecting 600 pieces of machinery with a private 5G network; the East-West Gate Intermodal Terminal's private 5G network has increased productivity from 23-25 containers per hour to 32-35 per hour and reduced the facility's personnel-related operating expenses by 40 percent; NEC Corporation has improved production efficiency by 30 percent through the introduction of a local 5G-enabled autonomous transport system at its Kakegawa factory; JD Logistics has reduced the likelihood of connection timeouts by an impressive 70 percent since migrating AGV communications from unlicensed Wi-Fi systems to private 5G networks at its logistics parks; and Wagyu beef producer Ushino Nakayama has achieved labor cost savings of more than 10 percent using local 5G-connected patrol robots and image analytics.

Global spending on private 5G networks for vertical industries is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 42% between 2024 and 2027, eventually accounting for nearly $3.5 Billion by the end of 2027. Although much of this growth will be driven by highly localized 5G networks covering geographically limited areas for Industry 4.0 applications in manufacturing and process industries, sub-1 GHz wide area critical communications networks for public safety, utilities and railway communications are also anticipated to begin their transition from LTE, GSM-R and other legacy narrowband technologies to 5G towards the latter half of the forecast period.

The Private 5G Network Deployment Tracker & Forecasts: 2024 - 2030 datasheet includes an extensive database of over 7,000 global private cellular network engagements across 120 countries - including more than 2,400 private 5G installations - as of Q2'2024. In addition, it provides global and regional market size forecasts for private 5G network investments from 2024 to 2030. The forecasts cover three infrastructure submarkets, 16 vertical industries and five regional markets.

Database Details & Forecast Segmentation

The following details are included in the global database of private cellular network engagements:

Date

Region

Country

Vertical Industry

Customer/Project Name

Suppliers & Integrators

Air Interface Technology

Spectrum

Deployment Status

Summary

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:



Infrastructure Submarkets

5G NR RAN (Radio Access Network) Base Station RUs (Radio Units) DUs/CUs (Distributed & Centralized Baseband Units)

5GC (5G Core) UPF (User Plane Function) Control Plane Functions

5G Transport (Fronthaul, Midhaul & Backhaul) Fiber & Wireline Microwave Satellite Communications



Cell Sizes

Small Cells Indoor Outdoor

Macrocells

Frequency Ranges

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave (Millimeter Wave)

End User Markets

Vertical Industries

Agriculture

Aviation

Broadcasting

Construction

Education

Forestry

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Military

Mining

Oil & Gas

Ports & Maritime Transport

Public Safety

Railways

Utilities

Warehousing & Others

Offices, Buildings & Public Venues

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

10T Tech

1NCE

1oT

3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

450 MHz Alliance

4K Solutions

4RF

5G Campus Network Alliance

5G Forum (South Korea)

5G Health Association

5G Media Initiative

5G OI Lab (5G Open Innovation Lab)

5GAA (5G Automotive Association)

5G-ACIA (5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation)

5GAIA (5G Applications Industry Array)

5GCT (5G Catalyst Technologies)

5GDNA (5G Deterministic Networking Alliance)

5GFF (5G Future Forum)

5G-MAG (5G Media Action Group)

5GMF (Fifth Generation Mobile Communication Promotion Forum, Japan)

5GSA (5G Slicing Association)

6G Finland

6GEM Consortium

6G-IA (6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association)

6G-RIC (Research and Innovation Cluster)

7Layers

A5G Networks

Accedian

AccelerComm

Accelleran

ACE Technologies

AceAxis

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

ADLINK Technology

ADVA

Affirmed Networks

AFL Global

Airspan Networks

Airtower Networks

Airwaive

Airwavz Solutions

AiVader

Akoustis Technologies

Alef (Alef Edge)

Allerio

Allot

Alpha Networks

Alpha Wireless

Altiostar

Amarisoft

AMN (Africa Mobile Networks)

Analog Devices, Inc.

Anterix

Antenna Company

Argela

Arista Networks

Arkessa

ARM

Arqit Quantum

ArrayComm (Chengdu ArrayComm Wireless Technologies)

Artemis Networks

ASOCS

Aspire Technology

Athonet

AT&T

ATDI

Aviat Networks

AWTG

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Axis Communications

Baicells Technologies

BandwidthX

Beam Communications

Beep

Bell Canada

Benetel

Bharti Airtel

BICS

Bird Technologies

Blackned

Blu Wireless

Blue Arcus Technologies

Blue Wireless

BT Group

C Spire

Cambium Networks

Casa Systems

CBN (China Broadcasting Network)

CellAntenna Corporation

Cellcom (Israel)

Cellcomm Solutions

CellMax Technologies

Cellnex Telecom

CELLocity (RF Connect)

Cellwize

Celona

Ceragon Networks

Challenge Networks

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Cisco Systems

Cobham Wireless

Cohere Technologies

Comba Telecom

CommAgility

CommScope

Communication Components Inc. (CCI)

Commscope

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Corning

Cradlepoint

Cyient

Dali Wireless

Dense Air

D-Link Corporation

DragonWave-X

Druid Software

Ericsson

Etisalat Group

Extreme Networks

Federated Wireless

Forsk

Fujikura

Fujitsu

Gemtek Technology

Gilat Satellite Networks

Globe Telecom

Google

HCL Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

Inmarsat

Inseego

Intel Corporation

Intracom Telecom

JMA Wireless

Juniper Networks

Keysight Technologies

KPN

KT Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

L3Harris Technologies

Lanner Electronics

Lenovo

LG Uplus

Ligado Networks

Mavenir

MaxLinear

MediaTek

Metaswitch Networks

Microsoft

Millicom International Cellular

MobiledgeX

Motorola Solutions

MTS (Mobile TeleSystems)

NEC Corporation

NetNumber

NetScout Systems

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

NXP Semiconductors

OneWeb

Orange

Parallel Wireless

PCTEL

Qualcomm

Qorvo

Radisys

Rakuten Mobile

Red Hat

Rohde & Schwarz

Samsung Electronics

Sequans Communications

Sierra Wireless

SoftBank Group

Spirent Communications

T-Mobile

Telefonica

