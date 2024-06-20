Hong Kong Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2024 - Hong Kong's MNOs Making Use of Recently Auctioned 5G-suitable Spectrum

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hong Kong telecom sector has capitalised on having a liberalised regulatory environment, high-density housing spread across a small geographical area, and a strategic location at the southern tip of China. The territory lies near the top of world rankings for several parameters, including fibre broadband penetration, 5G use, and mobile penetration. Fixed-line teledensity is above 50%, declined 4% in 2022 as consumers continued to transition to mobile and IP platforms.



Darker skies may be forming on the horizon, however. As China tightens its grip on the sovereignty of the territory and imposes political, commercial, and social restrictions that were absent during the British Colonial era, Hong Kong is starting to see its potency as a regional force being eaten away by countries such as Singapore which now offer much greater freedom to operate.



Concerns over national security prompted the US Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Defense to prevent the branch line of the newly completed Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN) linking Los Angeles with Taiwan from being lit. And ongoing issues with the deployment of Huawei technology inside the core infrastructure of telecom networks (something that has been done extensively in Hong Kong, including in its 5G networks) means that the territory and along with its telecom sector and may become increasingly isolated from the rest of the world. Consequently, Hong Kong is likely to drop from its position as a regional leader in the telecom market.



Key Developments:

HKBN expands MVNO agreement with HTHK to include 5G mobile and fibre network services.

Unregistered prepaid SIM cards deactivated as from February 2023.

Regulator announces completion of three submarine fibre cables connecting Lamma Island, Cheung Chau, and Peng Chau under the government's subsidy scheme, with telcos committing to provide a 1Gb/s service to most of the 235 villages affected.

Proposed acquisition of HKBN by I Squared Capital suspended due to low purchase price.

OFCA auctions a further 255MHz of spectrum for 5G use while opening public consultations on reassigning 90MHz of spectrum in the 2.5GHz range from LTE to 5G.

MNOs close GSM networks and repurpose spectrum and infrastructure for LTE and 5G use.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Asia market comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Telecom Sector Liberalisation

Universal Service Obligation (USO)

Digital 21 IT Strategy

Fibre infrastructure to villages

Number Portability (NP)

Mobile network developments

Spectrum

SIM card registration

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile market

Mobile infrastructure

5G

LTE

3G

GSM

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators Hong Kong Telecom (HKT) Hutchison Telecom (Hutchison 3, 3 Hong Kong) SmarTone China Mobile Hong Kong

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Fixed-line broadband market

Fixed broadband service providers

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) Hong Kong Telecom (HKT) i-Cable

Other fixed broadband services

Wi-Fi

Fixed network operators Hong Kong Telecom (HKT) HKBN Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong Holdings (HTHKH) HGC Global Communications i-Cable

Telecommunications infrastructure

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

H2

Satellite

Data centres

Smart infrastructure

Smart Cities

IoT

Digital economy

E-Government

Appendix - Historic data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzb956

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.