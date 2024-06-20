Kraken Robotics Receives $2.2 Million Order for Subsea Batteries

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. ("Kraken" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces that it has received repeat orders totalling $2.2 million for subsea batteries from existing Naval clients reaffirming their trust in our cutting-edge SeaPowerTM batteries. Rated for depths up to 6,000 meters, Kraken’s innovative subsea batteries provide up to twice the energy density and weigh 46% less per kWh than traditional pressure-housed batteries, making them the ideal choice for challenging underwater missions.

Why Choose Kraken’s SeaPower?

Market-Leading Energy Density: Enables extended, more complex missions.

Enables extended, more complex missions. High Reliability: Specially designed for critical naval operations.

Specially designed for critical naval operations. Fast Charging: Reduces downtime significantly, enhancing operational efficiency.



Figure 1: SeaPowerTM Subsea Batteries

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company providing complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Our high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada and has offices in North and South America and Europe. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

www.krakenrobotics.com

