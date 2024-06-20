Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Report 2024-2028 & 2033 - Transdev, FirstGroup, Lyft, ModivCare, and Falck Dominate the Competitive Landsacpe

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-emergency medical transportation market has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $8.86 billion in 2023 to $9.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including an aging population, the presence of government-funded healthcare programs, the demand for private-pay patient transportation services, an emphasis on patient-centric care, and the adoption of telehealth solutions. These factors collectively contributed to the expansion and development of non-emergency medical transportation services during the specified historical timeframe. The growing need for accessible and patient-friendly healthcare options, particularly for an aging demographic, has driven the demand for services that facilitate secure and reliable transportation to medical appointments and facilities.



The non-emergency medical transportation market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to various factors, including regulatory changes affecting the non-emergency medical transportation sector, advancements in medical treatments leading to increased demand for transportation services, efforts to improve healthcare access in rural areas, ongoing development of transportation infrastructure, and community health initiatives promoting healthcare services utilization. Major trends expected in this period include the integration of technology to enhance service efficiency, the implementation of patient-centric solutions to meet individual needs, collaboration with ride-sharing platforms for expanded reach, the use of predictive analytics for demand planning, and the adoption of flexible payment models to accommodate diverse user preferences. These trends collectively contribute to the projected growth and evolution of non-emergency medical transportation services in the forecasted period.





The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the non-emergency medical transportation market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in January 2023, the number of individuals aged 50 and above with one or more chronic illnesses is projected to increase by 99.5% by 2050 in the United States, reaching 142.66 million, up from 71.522 million in 2020. This rise in the incidence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving the non-emergency medical transportation market.



North America was the largest region in the non-emergency medical transportation market in 2023. The regions covered in the non-emergency medical transportation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the non-emergency medical transportation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Report Scope



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Courier Services; Insurance Backed Patient Transportation; Private Pay Patient Transportation

2) By Product Type: Ambulatory Vans; Minivans; Wheelchair-Lift-Equipped Vehicles; Stretcher Vans

3) By Application: Dialysis; Routine Doctor Visits; Mental Health Related Appointments; Rehabilitation; Other Applications

4) By End User: Airport Shuttle; Hospital Medical Laboratories; Nursing Care Facilities



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $13.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

