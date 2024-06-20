$35+ Billion Golf Tourism Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Golf Tourism Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Golf Tourism Market was valued at USD 23.14 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.4% through 2029

Golf has experienced a surge in popularity across various levels, driving a notable expansion in the global market. Factors such as the proliferation of domestic and international tournaments, substantial investments in sporting infrastructure, and a rising number of professional and amateur players worldwide have fueled this growth. Governments and sports organizations are actively promoting golf, organizing tournaments, and investing heavily to attract players and boost local economies.

An example of this is the Canadian Federal Government's pledge in August 2022 to invest USD 4.4 million in Golf Canada's CP Women's Open and RBC Canadian Open. This funding aims to encourage golf participation, stimulate economic benefits, and attract tourists to the region. However, the industry faced setbacks due to the pandemic, with a significant decline in golf tourism and international travel, resulting in substantial financial losses globally.

Despite these challenges, the sector is poised for significant growth driven by increasing interest in outdoor sports events, government initiatives to promote sports tourism, and a rising number of young golf enthusiasts. This presents opportunities for tour operators to explore new markets. Moreover, government support for the industry, coupled with efforts to promote sports holiday destinations, is expected to further fuel expansion and contribute to economic growth. Given the widespread popularity and future growth potential of golf, governments worldwide are keen to capitalize on the industry's opportunities and maximize its economic benefits.





Key Market Drivers

Growing Affluence of Individuals

Relevance: Expands the demographic participating in golf tourism, formerly considered exclusive to the affluent, driving market growth globally.

Rising Trend in Leisure Spending

Relevance: Golf resorts cater to evolving consumer preferences by providing luxurious accommodations, fine dining, and spa facilities alongside world-class golf courses.

Search for Unique and Memorable Experiences

Relevance: Golf tourism capitalizes on offering iconic courses, scenic settings, and cultural immersion, appealing to travelers seeking memorable journeys.

Corporate and Group Outings

Relevance: Provides specialized packages that combine professional engagements with leisure activities, diversifying consumer base and boosting market growth.

Key Market Challenges

Economic Uncertainty

Impact: Reduced disposable income leads to decreased travel and spending on golf-related activities, impacting market stability.

Seasonal Nature of Golf Tourism

Impact: Destinations face revenue fluctuations, necessitating diversification of offerings to maintain profitability year-round.

Environmental Concerns

Impact: Requires adoption of eco-friendly practices to mitigate environmental degradation and appeal to conscientious travelers.

Competition from Non-Golf Destinations

Impact: Requires enhancement of infrastructure and marketing strategies to differentiate golf destinations and attract a broader tourist base.

Changing Demographics and Preferences

Impact: Necessitates adaptation of golf offerings, incorporation of technology, and promotion of inclusive and social golf experiences.

Infrastructure and Accessibility

Impact: Limited accessibility and inadequate infrastructure hinder growth potential in emerging markets.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Experiential Travel

Impact: Golf tourism integrates cultural excursions, culinary adventures, and local interactions to enhance overall travel experience.

Technology Integration

Impact: Improves accessibility, engagement, and planning for golf tourists, enriching their pre-travel and on-site experiences.

Emergence of Golf Cruises

Impact: Appeals to travelers seeking convenience, variety, and exclusive access to renowned golf courses without changing accommodations.

Sustainable Golf Tourism

Impact: Attracts environmentally conscious travelers, enhances destination appeal, and promotes long-term sustainability.

Growth of Golf Events and Tournaments

Impact: Stimulates tourism, infrastructure development, and global recognition of golf destinations as premier venues.

Focus on Wellness and Health Tourism

Impact: Integrates wellness amenities into golf resorts, attracting health-conscious travelers seeking holistic leisure experiences.

Segmental Insights

Regional Insights: North America dominates with professional tours, tournaments, and infrastructure; U.S. initiatives bolster tourism through sports-focused strategies.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Golf Tourism Market.

Golfasian Co., Ltd.

Premier Golf Tours Pty. Limited

The Haversham & Baker Company

Perry Travel Inc (DBA PerryGolf)

Carr Golf & Corporate Travel Limited

Palatinate Group Limited

SGH Golf Inc.

Golfbreaks Ltd.

Golf Tours International Ltd

Scottish Golf Holidays Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $35.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:



Golf Tourism Market, By Service Type:

Personal Tours

Professional Tours

Golf Tourism Market, By Application:

Domestic

International

Golf Tourism Market, By End User:

Male

Female

Golf Tourism Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

