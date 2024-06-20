Bionano Announces Software Marketing Agreement with Revvity for Newborn Sequencing Research

Bionano has entered into a software marketing agreement with Revvity, Inc. (Revvity) under which Revvity will market and commercialize Bionano’s VIA™ software to Revvity’s next generation sequencing (NGS) customers as part of its newborn sequencing research workflow

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), today announced that it has entered into a software marketing agreement with Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) under which Revvity will market and commercialize Bionano’s VIA™ software as part their newborn sequencing research workflow. VIA is expected to enhance the comprehensive reporting capabilities of Revvity’s sequencing solution by adding an assessment of CNVs to its NGS workflow and streamlining the workflow’s interpretation capabilities.

Revvity’s end-to-end workflow includes DNA extraction of dried blood spot samples, sample quality control and quantification, automated library preparation, sequencing, using systems from Element Biosciences or Illumina, a hybridization-based NGS panel designed to identify variants in over 390 genes that are relevant for newborn sequencing research, cloud-based data management, and analysis with VIA software.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, said, “Bionano is focused on transforming the way the world sees the genome and our VIA software is not only a powerful tool for optical genome mapping visualization, interpretation and reporting, but is also widely used for applications in NGS. We are thrilled to be supporting Revvity in enabling the adoption of next generation sequencing solutions in newborn sequencing research applications around the world."

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Except as specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “will” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the utility of VIA™ software for NGS and newborn sequencing research applications; the ability and utility of VIA software for assessing CNVs in NGS workflows for research applications; the ability and utility of VIA software to enhance the report interpretation capabilities of Revvity’s workflow for research applications; the ultimate success of Revvity’s solutions and continued use of the VIA software; and other statements which are not historical facts. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic developments, such as recent and potential future bank failures, supply chain disruptions, global pandemics, inflation and the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russian and Israel and Hamas, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; the failure of VIA software to be useful for NGS and newborn sequencing research applications; the failure of VIA software to assess CNVs in NGS workflows for research applications; the failure of VIA software to enhance the report interpretation capabilities of Revvity’s workflow for research applications including newborn sequencing research applications; changes in our strategic and commercial plans or the strategic or commercial plans of our partner; our need and ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts, our ability to effectively manage our uses of cash, and our ability to continue as a “going concern”; the ability of institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies and the solutions offered by our partner; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

