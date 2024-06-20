Kandi Launches Ultra-High Capacity AA Battery in the U.S.

Revolutionizing Power Solutions with Exceptional Longevity, Efficiency, and Compatibility

JINHUA, CHINA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (“Kandi” or the “Company”), a leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles and a pioneer in battery technology innovation and manufacturing, today announced the launch of its new AA battery, now available for sale in the United States. Designed to meet the growing demand for reliable and long-lasting power solutions, Kandi's AA battery offers unparalleled energy capacity, quick charging capabilities, and wide device compatibility.

With an impressive 2700 mWh energy capacity, 1500 recharging cycles, and minimal power loss, these batteries are engineered to last, saving consumers money and reducing waste. The quick and efficient charging technology delivers a consistent 1.5V of power in just 2.5 hours, making it ideal for toys, remote controls, game controllers, flashlights, and more. The primary distribution channel for Kandi's AA batteries is Amazon, ensuring easy access for customers across the country.

Dr. Xueqin Dong, CEO of Kandi Technologies Group, commented, “Our new AA batteries demonstrate our commitment to providing reliable and sustainable power solutions. By combining high energy capacity with rapid recharge times and broad compatibility, we aim to meet the needs of modern consumers who value both performance and sustainability. This launch highlights our ongoing dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility.”

Additionally, Kandi offers a compact and portable Lithium Battery Charger, designed for versatile charging options with a modern USB-C port. This charger can fully recharge AA and AAA lithium batteries in just 2.5 hours, featuring intelligent LED indicators for real-time status and built-in safety features for reliable operation.

For more information about Kandi's new AA battery and charger, visit https://www.kandiamerica.com/rechargeable-aa-battery/ or check out the product page on Amazon.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town，Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

