Biotechs Race to Develop New Treatments as Global Pancreatic Cancer Market Size Expected to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2033

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Pancreatic cancer is among the most frequently diagnosed and the seventh leading cause of cancer death globally. Pancreatic cancer becomes more common in the Western world. The prevalence rate of pancreatic adenocarcinoma is expanding in the developed world, and adaptive lifestyle habits such as alcohol and obesity may play a critical role. A report from Future Market Insights projects that the global pancreatic cancer market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% to top US$ 7,541.09 Million by 2033. The report said: “Despite advances in surgical technique, chemotherapy treatments, and the emergence of neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy, five-year survivorship from this ailment is as low as 2.5% in certain countries. The total number of reported cases of pancreatic cancer in the 7MM nations was around 175,770 in 2021, and this was predicted to increase market growth during the historical period. The upsurge of an unhealthy lifestyle and poor diet has heightened the number of individuals suffering from pancreatic diseases/conditions. The high incidence of diabetes patients has been mainly ascribed to the rising demand for packaged foods and beverages with elevated amounts of sugar, which also significantly contributes to the growing cases of pancreatic cancer patients. Thus, these factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 13.5%.” Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), Roche (OTCQX: RHHBY), Gilead Company (NASDAQ: GILD), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).



Future Market Insights continued: “In 2021, the North American pancreatic cancer market dominated the global market. This is because pancreatic cancer is more prevalent in North American countries, with the USA having the most cancer victims globally. As a consequence, North America possessed the leading revenue proportion in the pancreatic cancer treatment market in 2021. It is primarily owing to the upgraded healthcare system, widespread utilization of pancreatic treatment procedures, and a huge target citizenry. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is driving up requirements for treatment options. The Asia-Pacific pancreatic cancer market is expected to be the most rapidly sprouting in the globe. Asia Pacific, as a result, and, is projected to expand the fastest during the projected timeline. The existence of well-established clinics and critical care centers, as well as a massive population suffering from pancreatic cancer, would help the industry develop in the Asia Pacific region.”

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) Doses First Patient in Study of Pelareorep/FOLFIRINOX Combination Therapy in Pancreatic Cancer -



Demonstrating pelareorep’s synergy with modified FOLFIRINOX +/- atezolizumab in pancreatic cancer could expand the number of patients it may benefit

Funding for the study comes from the US$5 million Therapeutic Accelerator Award from PanCAN –

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc., ($ONCY $ONC), a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, presented two abstracts at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. One is a trial-in-progress abstract discussing cohort 5 of the GOBLET study, which will evaluate the combination of pelareorep and modified FOLFIRINOX (mFOLFIRINOX) with and without atezolizumab in newly diagnosed metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients. The second describes pelareorep’s ability to induce the expansion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) across multiple cancers and the correlation between TIL expansion and tumor response. The ASCO annual meeting will take place from May 31 – June 4, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

“The two abstracts that we are sharing at ASCO this year are in synch with our mission of advancing pelareorep towards registrational trials. The first abstract outlines the design of a new GOBLET PDAC cohort that could significantly expand the potential of the company’s pancreatic cancer program,” said Dr. Matt Coffey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics. “The chemotherapy regimens of mFOLFIRINOX and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel are the two most common standards of care in metastatic pancreatic cancer. We previously reported that the combination of pelareorep, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, and atezolizumab yielded tumor response rates nearly triple historical results. Should the combination of pelareorep and mFOLFIRINOX produce a similarly positive outcome, an even broader range of metastatic PDAC patients may benefit from pelareorep-based therapy. This cohort is being funded by a US$5 million grant in the form of the Therapeutic Accelerator Award from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). We anticipate enrollment in this cohort will begin this quarter.”

Thomas Heineman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncolytics stated, “Pelareorep stimulates a proinflammatory response that primes tumors for immunologic killing and also activates both innate and adaptive immune responses. Our second ASCO abstract provides additional support for pelareorep’s immunotherapeutic mechanism of action by describing its ability to stimulate the expansion of pre-existing and new TIL clones in the blood, which correlate with treatment response. These results build upon previously reported data from the AWARE-1 study in breast cancer to expand our understanding of pelareorep’s immune-based mechanism of action, and it supports further investigation of TIL expansion as a potential biomarker of clinical activity in patients treated with pelareorep.” CONTINUED… Read these full press releases and more news for ONCY at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-oncy/

Other recent developments in the biotech industry of note for cancer events include:

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of small molecule medicines using targeted protein degradation (TPD), recently shared new clinical data from its ongoing KT-333 Phase 1 trial. KT-333, a first-in-class, potent, highly selective, heterobifunctional small molecule degrader of STAT3, demonstrated antitumor responses in hematological malignancies with high unmet need, including relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cHL), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), and NK-cell lymphoma, at doses that were well-tolerated. The data were presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting, taking place from June 13-16, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. Results released in an EHA poster today include a data cut-off of June 3, 2024.

“The complete responses we’ve shown in Hodgkin’s lymphoma demonstrate the transformative therapeutic potential of STAT3 degradation, with two heavily pretreated cHL patients in the KT-333 trial moving to potentially curative stem cell transplants after treatment,” said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kymera Therapeutics. “We continue to be encouraged by the data generated in the ongoing Phase 1 trial showing clinical translation of our degrader’s profile across multiple hematological malignancies including cHL, CTCL and NK-cell lymphoma and the potential to improve patients’ lives. With dose escalation continuing, we look forward to completing the Phase 1 study and sharing the full data set later this year.”

Roche (OTCQX: RHHBY) recently announced that its whole-slide imaging system, the Roche Digital Pathology Dx (VENTANA DP 200), has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The system is intended to aid the pathologist in reviewing and interpreting digital images of scanned pathology slides to help diagnose patients.

"Primary diagnosis for digital pathology streamlines the digital workflow that empowers pathologists to make a timely diagnosis from anywhere," said Jill German, Head of Pathology Lab for Roche Diagnostics. "This not only improves a pathology lab's efficiency but also expands access to pathologists for people living in remote areas and increases opportunities for pathologists to collaborate on patient cases."

Kite, a Gilead Company (NASDAQ: GILD), recently announced results from three new analyses for Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including both new clinical research and real-world evidence highlighting manufacturing and product characteristics of Yescarta, and outpatient administration of both Yescarta and Tecartus®(brexucabtagene autoleucel) at the 2024 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress, June 13-16, Madrid.

Results include a comparative analysis of real-world and clinical trial data (abstract P1425), which show higher manufacturing success rate and improved T-cell performance for Yescarta in second-line versus third-line plus treatment of R/R LBCL. Rapid and efficient manufacturing of CAR T-cell therapy can help reduce the time from leukapheresis to cell therapy infusion.

"We are committed to improving survival outcomes for people living with difficult-to-treat blood cancers," said Ibrahim Elhoussieny, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Kite. "These new data support the potential benefit of utilizing Yescarta in earlier lines of treatment, both in terms of manufacturing success and product characteristics. Additional data support the safety and feasibility of administering CAR T-cell therapy in the outpatient setting. These data contribute to the body of evidence for efficient utilization and delivery of Yescarta and Tecartus and further support our ambition for patients."

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) recently announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients one month or older with CD19-positive Philadelphiachromosome-negative B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in the consolidation phase, regardless of measurable residual disease (MRD) status.

"B-ALL is an aggressive blood cancer with enduring high unmet need. BLINCYTO has helped thousands of patients with B-ALL over the last 10 years. Today's approval in the frontline consolidation phase, regardless of MRD status, allows us to reach more patients than ever with this transformative, first-in-class Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE®) therapy," said Jay Bradner, M.D., executive vice president, Research and Development, and chief scientific officer at Amgen.

