LeaseCrunch Expands Executive Team with Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Product Officer

MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC, a leading lease accounting software company, today announces the appointment of Mark Weidick, Jessica Hamilton and Miguel Perez to its executive leadership team, spearheading the next stage of the company’s growth.



Mark Weidick joins LeaseCrunch as the chief executive officer bringing with him more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry as a business operator and entrepreneur. Most recently, Weidick served as president of the Commercial Division at Onit, a leader in AI-enabled legal and business workflow solutions, where he quadrupled the division's growth during his tenure. Previously, his leadership contributed to several notable successes, including the scaling of Cisco’s TelePresence video business from startup to $1B and the $420M acquisition of Savi Technology. Known for his visionary leadership and dedication to innovation, Weidick's expertise aligns seamlessly with LeaseCrunch's strategic objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our team," states Timothy Kohler, founder of LeaseCrunch. "His proven track record of driving growth and fostering technology advancement makes him the ideal leader to guide LeaseCrunch into its next chapter."

Jessica Hamilton joins as chief financial officer, bringing a strong background in financial strategy and operations. With extensive experience in scaling financial and operational teams for venture and growth equity-backed companies, Hamilton will play a pivotal role in collaborating with the leadership team to drive LeaseCrunch's financial health and growth.

"Hamilton’s vast background and financial acumen are invaluable additions to our leadership team," states Weidick. "We look forward to the contributions she will bring in steering our financial strategy."

Miguel Perez, the new chief product officer, will lead the development and execution of LeaseCrunch's product strategy. As a veteran in the technology industry, Perez is known for his customer-centric approach and ability to drive product innovation.

"Miguel's vision for product excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver superior solutions to our CPA firm customers," shares Weidick. "We are excited to have him on board to lead our product team."

"This new executive team completes our leadership lineup and sets the stage for further innovation in the accounting industry," adds Kohler.

