Corona® Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza Has Arrived in the Northeast Just in Time for Summer

CHICAGO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona, the iconic beer brand, is rolling out its newest innovation just in time for summer: Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. Brewed with real orange and lime peels and blended with real orange and lime juices, Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza combines the classic smooth and refreshing taste of Corona with vibrant natural citrus flavor. The result is a light, crisp, perfectly balanced cerveza that embodies the laid-back spirit of enjoyment Corona is known for.



“We are thrilled to introduce Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza and provide a taste of the sun to the Northeast just in time for summer,” said Saúl Trejo, director of brand marketing at Corona. “This new brew was created with the flavor-seeking Gen Z audience in mind, a group of drinkers known for their experimentation and mixing. We opted to do the mixing for them and create a product true to our heritage but in a flavor-forward way that’s uniquely Corona.”

To focus efforts on this regional launch, the brand is executing a social-first campaign spearheaded by influential content creators. Content creators in key markets will receive unique experiences that visually demonstrate the product’s attributes in creative ways. Additionally, the brand will host several tasting events all summer long, giving consumers an opportunity to experience the flavor of Sunbrew firsthand.

Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza is now available in select markets across Delaware and the Northeast, including Boston, Connecticut, New Jersey, the NYC metro area, Rhode Island, and Philadelphia. Sunbrew is line-priced with Corona Extra, and its 12-ounce bottles are available in six-packs. As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca Hard Tropical Punch, Corona Hard Seltzer and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the number one most loved beer brand.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/476c8645-4ed7-42fe-badb-5d156927785b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/476c8645-4ed7-42fe-badb-5d156927785b

